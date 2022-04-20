Use 2023 Afcon qualifiers draw to unlock Kenyan football stalemate

The world over, countries have taken full advantage of their own watershed moments to jump-start the development of sport, albeit with varying degrees of success.

It could be the presence of visionary leaders with a clear road map for development of sports, an opportunity of staging a major sporting championship that leaves behind a rich legacy and a “yes we can” moment in the host nation, emergence of a generation of uniquely talented and promising players, a disastrous performance in a major sporting championship that gives birth to total sports reforms in a country, and so on and so forth.

Take the example of Germany. After winning the 1954, 1974 and 1990 Fifa World Cup (as West Germany), Germany suffered a 24-year trophy drought after the 1990 reunification.

The year 2000 was particularly bad for Germany. Its national football team finished bottom of their group in the 2000 European Championship (Euro 2000).

Through visionary leadership, the national federation, clubs and the Bundesliga embarked on total overhaul of the country’s youth football to develop more technically proficient homegrown players through creation of academies in the top two divisions. It yielded a generation of players who won the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Another example is Brazil. The transformation of football from an elitist game which had arrived in the country in 1894, into a game played by young, poor and black Brazilians on beaches and open fields gave birth to “Jogo Bonito” (the beautiful brand of football) which worked the trick for Brazil.

With emphasis on footwork, dribbling, natural and improvised rhythmic moves, Brazil developed its brand of unique football that became a national asset and inspired generations to dream big and conquer the world.

The country hosted the 1950 Fifa World Cup at a spanking new Maracana Stadium, and won the 1958 edition held in Sweden. To date, five-time world champions Brazil are the only country to have qualified for every edition of the Fifa World Cup. Brazil carries the favourites tag to any football tournament it enters.

There are other examples outside sports which our battered football can borrow from. Our football is in ruins, much like post-World War II Europe which needed the US-driven Marshal Plan of 1948 to stand on its feet again.

Lack of visionary leadership, poor accountability and officials with egos the size of an elephant have left our football on the edge of the precipice that is a Fifa ban.

Our football must be bathed, fed, clothed and be nurtured back to life. A kinder draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, like the one we got on Tuesday, is another reason why we must pull back from the edge of the precipice, institute proper reforms, and play in the 2023 Afcon in Cote d’Ivoire because we have what it takes to do so.

Realistic chance of qualifying

Kenya, which is ranked 104th globally, has a real chance of finishing as one of the top two teams in Group C of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, and qualify for the 2023 Afcon. Group C has Cameroon who are ranked 37th globally, Namibia (112th), and Burundi (139th).

The top two teams in the group will join the rest from 11 other groups at the 2023 Afcon finals in Cote d’Ivoire from June 23 to July 23 next year.

Based on our ranking vis-a-vis that of our opponents, we have a realistic chance of qualifying for the tournament. Even if Harambee Stars lose home and away to Cameroon, the team has what it takes to beat Burundi home and away, beat Namibia in Nairobi and force a draw away in Windhoek to finish second in the group behind Cameroon.

But we must reform our football, prepare adequately, and take our chances. And we have a small window to do so, precisely before May 30 when the first round matches of the qualifiers shall start.

The first two qualifying matchdays are scheduled between May 30 and June 14, with two more rounds between September 19 and 27 and the final two next year from March 20-28.

Kenya and Zimbabwe were included in the 2023 Afcon qualifying draw on Tuesday in Johannesburg despite being suspended by Fifa over government interference. Caf included the two countries in the hope that their suspension will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday.

Caf has indicated that should Kenya and Zimbabwe fail to have their suspensions lifted, the groups they are placed in will shrink from four teams to three, with the top two finishers still qualifying for the Afcon finals.

Our version of the Marshall Plan must involve all players – Fifa, government, and local clubs which supply the national team with players.

The draw has handed Kenya a perfect chance to qualify for Africa’s premier national football team tournament, and I see it as a watershed moment for Kenyan football, one we can make use of to breathe life into our football which is currently in a limbo.

Early this month, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said that Kenya is not in a hurry to engage Fifa and will only do so after cleaning the game in the country.

Now, Kenya will only play football on Fifa’s terms. Although Football Kenya Federation has serious financial accountability issues, Amina should climb down from her position and engage Fifa so as to lift Kenya’s suspension.

Football has been utilised by governments in a wide variety of ways including as a diplomatic resource, a tool of social control, a health strategy, and as a resource for community integration. We must now return favour.