Unpaid prize money shows poor attitude towards sports

Wonders will never end! It is in our collective DNA. We expect it and even if we get grumpy in this column every Monday, nothing shall stop it.

We too shall never cease to bore the reader by constantly reminding them of the state of affairs that shrouds our sports with a poisonous veil! It is strangled with hands of greed; it is muffled by people who ought to give it space to breath.

Every week we are met by a new adversity calmly created by the powers that be. We must admit that our government is full of people who have never thought that sports is part of the economy and that when well managed can create thousands if not millions of jobs.

Sports always seems to be on the periphery of government policy. It is something to yap about during campaigns and then promptly discard once they get to the office. They even seem to choose the person they despise to waste time in that department.

Last week on Madaraka Day, two titans of Kenyan football were pitted against each other to entertain Kenyans. They did not disappoint.

Both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards were to receive Sh500,000. The winner of the match was to get a prize money of Sh1 million. Gor Mahia won the match 6-5 on post-match penalties after 1-1 draw.

Everything seemed okay, but on Friday we stumbled upon a letter by the club complaining about the cash. It had not been paid and State House had gone mum about it, fueling suspicion.

We do not know if the money was finally paid and we do sincerely hope on Mr Mike Kimoko shall deal with this problem. If he does not, we shall understand finally just how State House has been treating sports in this country. We promise Kimoko that we shall not be shocked.

The same week, the two teams lost their sponsorship after Betsafe pulled out. This is a big blow, but we understand the betting company’s position.

You cannot sponsor something whose direction you do not comprehend. You cannot sponsor something on a free fall!

The fans shied away from Gor’s match against AFC Leopards. We also understand them. They have known futility and even going to the stadium for free to watch football is a nightmare to be avoided at all cost.

We salute the few who were there with us and also understand them. They did not shock us at all.

We also learned without surprise that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund was spending billions on mobile clinics and everything else that does not concern sports. We promise them that we accept that without a shudder.