Unfair practices pushing out gaming companies in Kenya

Gaming firms pay more than Sh20 billion annually to the two levels of governments in Kenya in the name of fiscal and para-fiscal charges.

They have supported the state policies at all times, which was best demonstrated during the coronavirus pandemic where they have continuously boosted the community with continuous health donations.

The global economy continues to suffer after receiving the hardest hit during the Covid-19 crisis, to which almost no branch of the economy was resistant.

Companies in the gaming industry in Kenya saw a 90 percent drop in turnover at that time, but employees did not have to worry about financial stability, because their jobs remained secure and salaries were paid regularly.

Kenya today is on the verge of becoming an undesirable environment for investors because of individuals working against the interests of the common mwananchi.

This is not a joke, 55,000 people working in this gaming industry have to live in fear of the unknown, as they do not know when some powerful individual in government will order for the companies they work for to be closed down.

Instead of progress, individuals are persistently trying to destroy what sustains Kenya's economic stability and labour market even in times of crisis.

It is clear that the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) is being held captive by some individuals. They seem to be working tirelessly to ensure the scandalous procedure of ensuring they prevent some companies from extending their licenses and continuing to work on the market goes through.

While I do agree that all companies operating in the country must be properly licensed and operate withing the confines of the Betting Lotteries and Gaming Act, all firms must be treated equally.

In this whole affair surrounding the licensing, the stability of the economy in the country is also being hindered, all because of the domestic lobby in the background trying to remove the competition and take over the business in an unfair way.

The question that arises is whether the success of individuals in one market or the stability of the entire country's economy is more important.

Who is trying to sabotage the work of socially responsible companies that have met all requirements of the law?

It is my hope that when the other betting firms that whose licences were not extended on July 1 will get the green light on Monday when the meeting for renewing licenses is scheduled.