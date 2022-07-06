Under-20 trials was a massive success

Last weekend, hundreds of junior athletes gathered at Nyayo National Stadium in a battle for the chance to represent the country at next month’s World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

It was one of the most heated trials at this level witnessed in recent years. It saw the emergence of juniors who have more than shown glimpses of the legends they could become at the senior level.

In the end, 29 athletes were selected to fly the country’s flag in Colombia from August 2-6. To come to this stage was not a walk in the park.

The competitive trials were as a result of meticulous preparations that commenced as soon as the curtain came down on last year’s edition at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The success of the trials, which is translated into a strong team for the Cali showdown, would not have been possible without the support of various stakeholders in the sports industry.

The Athletics Kenya youth sub-committee, which I chair, was tasked with the responsibility of identifying the various training needs of junior athletes, culminating in the establishment of 26 training camps across the country in April to prepare the runners for the task ahead.

Our gratitude goes to the government through the ministries of Education and Sports for their financial and logistical support in setting up the camps.

The training camps would not also have succeeded without parents giving consent to their children to be away for close to one month to build their craft.

The fourth estate was also influential in the success of the preparations.

They disseminated information and kept Kenyans updated on the work that is ongoing to build the next generation of athletics superstars.

They also gave these junior athletes the platform to express their dreams and familiarise themselves with the concept of media interviews in the infancy of their careers.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei also deserves accolades for his astute leadership offered during the process.

He has always been a father figure, always ready with pieces of advice to the juniors, urging them to go ahead and conquer the world.

Indeed, this is the rallying call to the 29 athletes selected — go and conquer Cali.

You are on the cusp of something special; defending Kenya’s title for the third consecutive time. We believe in you and will support you all the way to ensure you fulfill your potential at the grandest stage.