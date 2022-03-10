Uncouth boda boda culture also pervades Kenyan football stadiums

One of the most vivid snapshot of my early days as a sports reporter is that of a football game at male-dominated stadium.

Like any other sports writer, the stadium is literally a second home. Now, writers, unlike broadcasters, enjoy a higher degree of secrecy with regards to their jobs, and indeed many sports writers remain largely unrecognisable throughout their careers.

But, if you are female, in an industry as male dominated as ours, you lose a great deal of this claim to anonymity. Which is why any woman daring enough to operate in this industry, whether a fan, athlete or journalist, must first devise survival tactics for her own safety.

Ever wondered why most female athletes present with masculine features and behaviours? Consider the number of players who get raped and sexually abused by their coaches, agents, fellow athletes and sports administrators every season.

To guard against that, female athletes learn from as early as primary school to conceal their feminine features. Few men will bother a girl who always wears baggy pants and trousers, cuts her hair down to the scalp and walks with a boyish swagger. In this industry, to be feminine is to be vulnerable and vulnerability leads to harassment.

If a woman enters the stadium in the company of a man, her chances of getting abused, catcalled, shoved or groped by other men decreases immensely. A stadium-going man is therefore an asset for female sports lovers.

And if you’ve ever wondered why female sports journalists prefer huddling together inside the perimeter wall surrounding the pitch, right next to the touchline, as opposed to covering the game from the terraces, understand that chances of being harassed increase tenfold on the stands where the ratio of women to men can be as high as 1:100.

All these things have been normalised. Women who go to watch games or participate in tournaments no longer get surprised when they are hassled, harassed or assaulted. Actually, throughout my five years of covering sports, none of these things seemed out of the ordinary to me, except the unremarkable banality of it all. No one bats an eye at it. When girls are yanked from their seats and forcefully pushed away because “they are too close to the male players and may therefore corrupt their athletic capabilities during the match", nobody says a word. Is it any wonder we have such few women coming to the stadium?

As the authorities continue coming down hard on rogue boda boda operators following the harassment of the woman on Forest Road, one hopes that their sports representatives will take cue and come up with clear policies and protocols on gender based misconduct against all sports stakeholders, especially the women, and impose appropriate punishment to perpetrators.