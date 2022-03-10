Uncouth boda boda culture also pervades Kenyan football stadiums

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • In this industry, to be feminine is to be vulnerable and vulnerability leads to harassment
  • If a woman enters the stadium in the company of a man, her chances of getting abused, catcalled, shoved or groped by other men decreases immensely
  • Women who go to watch games or participate in tournaments no longer get surprised when they are hassled, harassed or assaulted

One of the most vivid snapshot of my early days as a sports reporter is that of a football game at male-dominated stadium.

