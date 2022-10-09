Uncertainty is slowly killing our football

It seems like forever since we last took part in a competitive football match.

As fans, we have been anticipating the beginning of the season, but as it stands we have lost all hope and it looks like our footballing needs will be fulfilled by international leagues since the fate of our local league is unknown.

It has been five months since we last witnessed a league match at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa. We had built so much chemistry and emotional attachment to Bandari FC and we honestly miss the football weekends at our favourite place.

Our head coach Anthony Kimani has also expressed worry that the delayed start to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) is affecting his players.

At Bandari, this is the season we were aiming at winning our maiden title, but having been hit with seven injuries to our first team players in preseason with no idea of when the season will kick off, it is cause for concern.

The league has been postponed three times already. Almost halfway through the month, we are yet to see the list of fixtures.

Mohamed 'Mudiga' Abeid has been ruled out for a year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury after he was injured during a friendly match against Mwatate FC. Striker Umar Kasumba has also been ruled out for a month after he picked a head injury in the same match.

Omar Somobwana is sidelined for four months after breaking his wrist, and Benjamin Mosha is out for a week with a muscle injury. Our former captain Bernard Odhiambo is nursing a thigh muscle strain, while Whyvyone Isuza is yet to recover from an ankle injury.

Injuries to these key figures in the team do not auger well for us.

The FKF-PL remains postponed until further notice after FKF Caretaker Committee moved the kick-off date from October to a yet-to-be-confirmed date. Kimani fears that further delays will affect planning.

"I am worried that my players are picking up injuries and the league is yet to start. Training requires a schedule based on the next match and we have not yet received any fixtures thus we keep training with no idea of a kick-off date," said Kimani.

The uncertainty will hurt not only Bandari as a club but Kenyan football in general. Bandari was one of the best prepared teams for the season but further delays in the league will kill players' morale.