Uman Soni wins inaugural Drag racing

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Safari Rally Star Onkar Rai

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Kenyan Star Onkar Rai at the finish line during the 2021 World Rally Championship.


 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Autocross is a timed competition in which drivers navigate one at a time through a defined course on either a sealed or an unsealed surface. It is a form of motorsport that emphasizes safe competition and active participation.
  • As an entry-level motorsport it provides a stepping stone for drivers looking to move into other more competitive and possibly expensive forms of racing (such as rallying, rallycross circuit racing).

Uman Soni won the first round winner of Drag Racing organised by the Delta Motorsports Club on Sunday at the Whistling Morans circuit in Athi River.

