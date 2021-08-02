Uman Soni wins inaugural Drag racing

Uman Soni won the first round winner of Drag Racing organised by the Delta Motorsports Club on Sunday at the Whistling Morans circuit in Athi River.

Drag racing is a type of motor racing in which automobiles or rally cars compete, usually two at a time, to be first to cross a set finish line.

The event, commonly known as Drag racing, is a form of competitive motorsport event (as in auto racing) in which more than one contestant race on an asphalt track from a standing start side by side over a set distance.

Both elapsed time (in seconds) and final speed are recorded, although for most races the winner is simply the first to cross the finish line.

Provisional results: 1.Uman Soni Subaru (WRX STI) 388.523 secs, 2. Jin Lu (VW Golf 406.221), 3. Moses Mwendwa (Subaru N16) 421.596, 4. Mustafa Abbas (Suzuki Swift) 423.096, 5. Salman Manji (Mitsubishi Evo10) 423.760, 6. David Mgugi 423.593, 7. Jabril Ali (Subaru GC8) 426.293, 8. Stanely Kamau (Subaru GC8) 431.703,, 9. Joseph Mumo (Subaru GC8) 447.505, 10. Azim Mamnji (Mazda) 458.614.



***

Onkar Rai leads the overall standings of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship with six of the original nine rounds of the series remaining.

Overall Championship Drivers: 1. Onkar Rai 73, 2. Carl Tundo 56, 3. Baldev Chager 54, 4. Tejveer Rai 49, 5. Jasmeet Chana 43.

Overall Championship Navigators: 1. Drew Sturrock 73, 2 Timothy Jessop 56, 3. Ravi Soni 54, 4. Gareth Dawe 49, 5. Peter Mutuma 33.

Group N Classic Drivers: 1. Ian Duncan 30, 2. Kailesh Chauhan 24. Group N Classic Navigators: 1. Tej Sehmi 30, 2. Tariq Malik 24.

Division One Drivers: 1. Paras Pandya 43, 2. Nikhil Sachania 43, 3. McRae Kimathi 30, 4. Dilraj Chatthe 30, 5. 5. Steve Mwangi 24.

Division One Navigators: 1. Falgun Bhojak 45, 2. Deep Patel 45, 3. Shameer Yusuf 30, 4. Jasneil Ghataure 30, 5. Dennis Mwenda 24.

Division Two Drivers: 1. Hamza Anwar 54, 2. Evans Kavisi 43, 3. Daren Miranda 38, 4. Ghalib Hajee 30, 5. Jeremy Wahome 30.

Division Two Navigator: 1. Riyaz Ismail 54, 2. Absolom Aswani 43, 3. Wayne Fernandes 38, 4. Sinder Sudle 30, 5. Victor Okundi 3.

Group N Drivers: 1. Jasmeet Chana 78, 2. Paras Pandya 47, 3. Evans Kavisi 34, 4. Hamza Anwar 30, 5 Raajpal Bharij 24.

Group N Navigators: 1. Ravi Chana 78, 2. Falgun Bhojak 47, 3. Absolom Aswani 34, 4. Riyaz Ismail 30, 5. Jasneil Ghataure 24.

SPV Class Drivers: 1. Ian Duncan 30, 2. Nikhil Sachania 24.

SPV Navigators: 1. Anthony Nielsen 30, 2. Suzzane Zwager 30, 3. Deep Patel 24.

***

The KCB Voi Rally will provide four competitive stages which will be done twice on the day of the competition. The event will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi the coming weekend.

There will be a total of four stages that will be done twice with a total competitive distance of 168kms. The total distance will be 445.17kms of which 277.17 kms will be on transport.

The stages will be SS1 Taita 17.39kms, SS2 Hildana 27.02, SS3 Mauangu 34.50, and SS4 Izera Ranch 5.45. Stage Four will also act as a Power Stage for the competition.

The final stage will also be run a Power Stage. Power Stage (abbreviated as PS) is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the World Rally Championship.

Unlike normal special stage, which is timing to tenth of a second, the timing of Power Stage is to the thousandth of a second.

Additional championship points are available to the top five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally. The bonus points are awarded to the five fastest drivers on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis.



***

Mombasa Motor Club will stage the fifth round of the KCB National Autocross Championship on August 14 and 15.

The competition will be staged on the Mombasa Cement premises.

Autocross is a timed competition in which drivers navigate one at a time through a defined course on either a sealed or an unsealed surface. It is a form of motorsport that emphasizes safe competition and active participation.