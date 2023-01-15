Tusker win steadied Bandari's ship

It's been a tough start to the season for the Dockers, but the team is finally starting to come together and push for a better position on Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standings.

At the beginning of the season, the Dockers had high hopes of making a smooth sail into continental football. However, based on our current form, things didn't go as planned, and the team has struggled to find their footing on the pitch.

In their first six games (excluding the Tusker match), the Dockers only managed five points, far from the start we had anticipated. As fans, we have seen the team struggle and that has been very hard for us to watch.

This can be attributed to the long time our seven new signings took to settle in. But that changed with the Dockers' recent match against Tusker, the reigning champions, and the league's only undefeated team.

The Dockers put up a dominant performance, showcasing their true potential and proving that they are a force to reckon with in the FKF-PL. Make no mistake, defeating the current champions is no easy feat, Tusker is a team that has made its footprint all over the country and at the continental stage. The game was a candid display of what the team is capable of if well-shaped.

Victory over Tusker was a turning point for the team, and it's clear that things are now starting to take shape. Slowly but steadily, we are becoming the dangerous team that we were always meant to be. The new signings have settled in and are starting to make an impact on the field. The team is playing with a renewed sense of confidence and determination.

Our new signings rose to the occasion and we have seen the best of Fidel Origa, Enock Machaka and Felix Oluoch. Bandari have one of the strongest squads in the FKF-PL and with a highly skilled technical bench to guide them, they are now headed to their rightful place at the top of the table.