Tusker now officially second most successful club in KPL with 13 titles

The big three in Kenyan football, AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and Tusker have one thing in common: they are the only clubs in the official 18-team Football Kenya Federation Premier League that are over half a century old.

AFC Leopards, founded in 1964, are the oldest, Gor the second born, if you like, after being formed in 1968, while Tusker came into being a year later.

Gor are outright, the most successful club in the Kenyan top league with an unmatched 19 titles.

Faded giants Leopards previously held that distinction of being the best side in the league from the time they (then known as Abaluhya) won back-to-back titles in 1966 and 1967, to the year 1993 when Gor won their 11th league title to tie their championship triumphs with the old enemy.

Gor added a 12th title 1995 that was matched by Leopards in 1998.

The two giants then shared the accolade of most successful until 2013 when K’Ogalo went into a league winning frenzy to remain the uncontested best of the best, much to the chagrin of their mashemejis.

I had always sided with a part of the AFC Leopards fraternity that reckoned Ingwe hold 13 titles and was going to pen an article congratulating Tusker for matching that record of Ingwe before something in my head told me I needed to be true to my profession.

Research, verify, ascertain. Are we not told that journalism is the first rough draft of history? We have to get it right

So, I went digging in the Nation archives, the football history book “Kickoff: The Game, the Glory and the Greats of Kenyan Football” by former journalist Roy Gachuhi, and interviewing those who were there then.

The titles in question were for the 1971 and 1972 season.

The 1971 season actually never took place. According to Gachui’s book and Nation cuttings, the 1970 league, won by Abaluhya, concluded in 1971 forcing the 1972 league to start late in the year.

It was originally scheduled to kick off on May15, but a countrywide deluge rendering pitches unplayable on the day forced a postponement.

A new date to start the league was set for June 12 only for the FA secretary Joab Omino to announce the fixtures needed to be reviewed before the start to allow for Harambee Stars to prepare for the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The league eventually started in August, but without Abaluhya, Gor Mahia and Breweries who had players in the national team.

Only two rounds of matches were played before another deferment. The season was eventually scrapped in January 1972.

Now, the 1972 league, played in two zones, was mired in controversies and conspiracies.

Abaluhya accused the federation, then a caretaker committee led by Billy Martin with Joab Omino as secretary and HZE Ramogo as treasurer, of favouring Gor Mahia while Breweries accused the administration of giving Abaluhya preferential treatment.

You be the judge.

Bata Bullets pulled out of the league after they were striped of three points earned in a win against 2-1 win over Abaluhya which dropped them to third position in Zone B.

You guessed it, Abaluhya finished second and Breweries first to enter the semi-final play-offs against Abiengo-Nakuru and Gor Mahia who had finished first and second respectively in Zone A.

The final between Abaluhya and Breweries almost failed to take place as the teams argued over who should play and when the match should be held.

Masinde Muliro, the Minister for Cooperative and Social Service, in which the sports docket fell, had ordered that Harambee Stars players should not be fielded in the league fixtures to allow them time to prepare for the All Africa Games.

Leopards, with a bulk of their player in the national team and six on the injury wanted a postponement, but Tusker led by their club patron Kenneth Matiba, would have not of it. Matiba threatened to boycott the final if it was postponed

The clash was played three days later than originally scheduled, on November 29, 1972.

Nation reported that Leopards, racked by injuries, fielded three club officials -- president Peter Shiyukah, team manager Tom Mulamula and assistant treasurer Mujera, in the final staged at packed City Stadium. Breweries won 1-0 to claim their first league title.

“The FA did not want us to win,” George Andeche, an Abaluhya scout in 1960s and 70s, told me.

I can now authoritatively say this season started with Leopards and Tusker tied on 12 titles apiece.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who at one point led the table with 13 points, looked well on their way to a maiden league table only to spectacularly lose the plot.

Their case was not helped by FC Talanta, Kariobangi Sharks failing to play against them thus denying them a chance improve on their goal difference. Remember a walkover hands a team a 2-0 win.

Homeboyz also lost some three points when Mathare United were relegated for missing three matches and their second leg results expunged from the league.

Homeboyz’s loss was Tusker’s gain as they marched on to their 13 title, edging out the unlucky Kakamega-based side on goal difference. Both teams finished on 63 points.

A toast to the brewers even as their coach Robert Matano, now on four league titles, dramatically stated after the win: “I am leaving (Tusker). I am not respected at this club”

No matter, Tusker have cemented their place amongst the big three of Kenyan football.