Turning AFC into liability company is long overdue

The idea of turning AFC Leopards into a limited liability company should be fully supported by all Ingwe faithful after existing under a community banner.

At 57, Kenya’s oldest and arguably most supported club, has not moved from its current social structure that has outlived its usefulness.

After past failed attempts to change the structure of the club to corporate status, the Covid-19 pandemic should surely open the eyes of Ingwe fraternity and mark the turning point of the club to become a legal entity.

Former officials such as the late Peter Onalo, Julius Ochiel and Richard Ekhalie tried to champion for the big switch, but a section of club fans rejected the idea.

While pundits may point to the failure by AFC Leopards to win the Kenyan Premier League title since 1998 to political wrangling in the club, recent football traits in the world point to a different thing.

A broken societal structure based on patronage is the primary cause of Leopards’ unending woes.

Apart from being vulnerable to power games instigated by wealthy patrons with an eye on political seats, the society’s structure lacks financial accountability due to weak checks and balances.

Our structures also lack sustainable financial programme that can survive the demanding modern football terrain.

Turning Leopards into a limited liability company is the best thing that can happen to our beloved club, because a corporate structure thrives on a strong financial stability fueled by performance and accountability.

With a return on investment being the motivating factor of shareholders who provide the financial backbone, performance on the pitch can only be the yardstick to measure success of the management of the club.

During the club’s fundraiser held in Nairobi on Thursday, top politicians helped the club raise Sh8 million.

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has said that his office is working on a blueprint to transform the club. He said that the club needs Sh60 million annually for stability.