Turning AFC into liability company is long overdue

Asaad Musa

AFC Leopards' Saad Musa (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has said that his office is working on a blueprint to transform the club. He said that the club needs Sh60 million annually for stability.
  • The ambitious plan is being spearheaded by a team of like-minded stakeholders who are tired of the present structure.  This is the only way to save the club from  imminent collapse.

The idea of turning AFC Leopards into a limited liability company should be fully supported by all Ingwe faithful after existing under a community banner.  

