Turn up in big numbers and bail out Leopards

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards players celebrate their goal against Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thia Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The players include Elvis Rupia, Clyde Senaji, Collins Shichenje, Benjamin Ochan, Fabrice Mugheni, Austine Odhiambo, Robinson Kamura, John Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Yusuf Mainge, Harrison Mwendwa, Said Juma and Hansel Ochieng.
  • The 13-year league champions have been forced to sign a few young players from the junior side as they keep on negotiating with Fifa to lift the ban for club to be allowed to sign new players before the October 31 transfer window closes.

As the day for AFC Leopards’ fundraiser draws near, all club members, supporters and fans should be represented at Nairobi’s United Kenya Club on Thursday to help Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa raise enough money to evade an impending Fifa relegation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.