Turn up in big numbers and bail out Leopards

As the day for AFC Leopards’ fundraiser draws near, all club members, supporters and fans should be represented at Nairobi’s United Kenya Club on Thursday to help Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa raise enough money to evade an impending Fifa relegation.

Due to the transfer embargo imposed on the club owing to debts owed to former players and coaches, AFC Leopards have not been active in the transfer window and the technical bench has been having it rough to assemble a squad after several top players left at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

As a club member and holder of card number 000106, I will also send my contribution through Kawangware branch and also attend the function so as to help Ingwe out of this crisis.

Leopards’ followers should use their social network to reach out to other fans about the fundsdrive. It’s time to pull resources together from Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia and beyond to rescue the team from tottering to its deathbed.

Club patron Musalia Mudavadi should use his connections to ensure the drive is a success. It is long since we saw our legends in the forefront supporting the team.

I also hope to see all Luhya leaders from western Kenya at the harambee that is scheduled to begin at 5pm. Together we can raise significant amounts of money!

Leopards have never been in a shambolic state as the one currently being witnessed at the Den. It is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode if care is not taken sooner rather than later.

Top players who helped the club finish fourth in the league last season have left the club. They walked out because of unpaid salaries and allowances. Others left because the club could not agree on contractual obligations.

The players include Elvis Rupia, Clyde Senaji, Collins Shichenje, Benjamin Ochan, Fabrice Mugheni, Austine Odhiambo, Robinson Kamura, John Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Yusuf Mainge, Harrison Mwendwa, Said Juma and Hansel Ochieng.