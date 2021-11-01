Tundo keen to wrap up ARC Series in style

African Rally Championship (ARC) title holder Kenya’s Carl “Flash” Tundo is waiting for the green-light from his sponsor to feature in the final round to be held in South Africa.

Tundo won his first African title after winning the penultimate ARC Rwanda Gorilla Mountain Rally a week ago.

“We are thankful to our sponsors Minti Motorsports for giving us the chance to tackle the 2021 ARC events. We are waiting for their advice on whether we can do the ARC South Africa or not. I must say it has been a challenging season this year, but we are happy to have won the Series,’’ Tundo told Nation Sport.

With only the South African leg remaining, Tundo leads the table standings with 120 points followed by Guy Botteril (South Africa) with 73, Yassin Nassir (Uganda) 66, Karan Patel (Kenya) 48, Giancarlo Davite (Rwanda) 34 and McRae Kimathi (Kenya) 32.

***

Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi will stage the second last round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship on November 20-21.

Sikh Union Club, also based in Nairobi will close the season with its Guru Nanak Rally on December 11-12.

***

The electric rally cars will be feature in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). Competitors will be required to drive in full electric mode.

Designated zones close to service parks and ceremonial start areas will be highlighted in the road books during the 2022 WRC rounds. Rally1 crews will be required to travel along them with their new-era plug-in hybrid cars in electric format.

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) zones will vary in distance, taking into consideration local conditions. The location and distance of each HEV zone will be agreed upon between the event organiser and WRC Promoter, which should be ratified by the FIA.

Any crew failing to follow the road book will be reported to event stewards. If a crew is prevented from using the electric mode due to a technical issue, teams must inform the FIA before the crew enters the zone. A report will still be submitted to the stewards for possible action depending on the nature of the fault.

***

Did you know that…

Safety cars should not be used to entertain sponsors or to give “stars” a free run in order to boost event publicity? They have a vital role to play, and as such, their occupants are there to work.

Safety car crew members should remember that marshals are volunteers, therefore, they should be courteous to them at all times.

All safety cars (excluding the zero car) should have roof lights, sirens and a PA system. The zero car may have these or warning lights if the vehicle is suitable, however, sirens are strongly recommended, 10 minutes before the first car is due.