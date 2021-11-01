Tundo keen to wrap up ARC Series in style

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) zones will vary in distance, taking into consideration local conditions. The location and distance of each HEV zone will be agreed upon between the event organiser and WRC Promoter, which should be ratified by the FIA.
  • Any crew failing to follow the road book will be reported to event stewards. If a crew is prevented from using the electric mode due to a technical issue, teams must inform the FIA before the crew enters the zone. A report will still be submitted to the stewards for possible action depending on the nature of the fault.

African Rally Championship (ARC) title holder Kenya’s Carl “Flash” Tundo is waiting for the green-light from his sponsor to feature in the final round to be held in South Africa.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.