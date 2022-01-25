Tundo, Chager absence opens door for new drivers

Karan Patel.

Karan Patel, driving a Ford Fiesta and navigated by Tauseef Khan, on their way to victory in the KCB Voi Rally on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Abdul Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Karan Patel, who won the Arusha Rally of Tanzania in addition to an event in the KCB-sponsored series last year at the wheels of his Ford Fiesta, looks favorites to grab the headlines once the new season kicks off.
  • Tundo and his navigator, Tim Jessop may do selected events in addition to Classic Rallies.

This year’s KCB Kenya National Rally Championship will have a new overall winner after both Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager announced their retirement from the top of the series after many years of domination.

