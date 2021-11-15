True servants of the game should run our football

As Kenyans continue congratulating the government for its efforts to revive football by dissolving the besieged Football Kenya Federation (FKF), I think they should go a step further and be part of change right from the grassroots.

Against all odds, Kenyan footballers are doing well in leagues abroad, despite the mess back home in the management of the sport.

It is evident that few administrators truly have the interest of Kenyan football at heart; others are only in office to position themselves for elective political positions. They seem to have forgotten that they were chosen to do their jobs properly so as to improve the standards of Kenyan football.

These warped priorities have driven Kenyan football to its knees. Things have been going from bad to worse with the current FKF management and the government has been forced to step in and help streamline matters.

Anyone found culpable of wrongdoing must be punished, especially when it involves lack of transparency and accountability.

There are players in the lower-tier leagues who play throughout the season but are not paid. How are they expected to get by?

Our leagues and national teams are feeling the pinch because of poor management. A leader’s job is to take the society forward, for the good of all. But in Kenyan football, we seem to be going in the opposite direction.

Anybody who is unable to deliver on their mandate should step aside and give a chance to others. During past administrations of the late Kenneth Matiba, the late Joab Omino and Sammy Obingo, players earned little but football was much healthier then. But now, there is money, but total chaos.

By dissolving FKF and appointing a caretaker committee led by retired judge Aaron Ringera to oversee football for six months, the government did the right thing, but it should have acted faster to arrest the swift slide.