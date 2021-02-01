True ‘Ingwe’ fans should step out and bail the club 

Allow me to start by congratulating the team for its impressive performance in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League as we focus on the league title. Well done boys! The results on the pitch are admirable.

AFC Leopards are poised to win the league this season if the boys maintain their sterling performance.

Saturday’s 2-1 away win over Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Annex in Nairobi confirmed Ingwe were still within the chasing pack of the title contenders.

Team patron Musalia Mudavadi, his assistant Johnson Sakaja and the club management should be lauded for motivating the squad ahead of the weekend victory. Leopards have moved to fourth after grabbing 18 points from eight matches.

Tusker top the standings with 23 points, KCB drop to second with 22 while Wazito are third on 20.

Going by AFC’s recent exploits, there is no doubt that the boys are desperate for the league crown we last won in 1998.

Sh70m annual bill

But to ensure our players remain focused and on course in the 2020-21 league campaign, we need to remember that as long as our players are well paid, and on time, they will perform.

Currently, the club is struggling to survive with the Sh35 million annual sponsorship from Betsafe plus a Sh10 million grand from FKF, because the amount is nowhere near enough considering the club’s annual budget is Sh70 million.

Several bills including players’ allowances have not been paid since SportPesa abruptly pulled out in August 2019.

I’m informed the players and the technical bench have not received their January salaries including allowance arrears, forcing the club to call for a fundraising dinner/strategic plan launch scheduled for February 12 in Nairobi.

As the day for the fundraising dinner draws near, we call upon fans, well-wishers and stakeholders to come through at this hour of need and support the team to raise as much money as possible.

Club Chairman Dan Shikanda explained last week that the team needs at least Sh15 million to settle the pending bills. Together, we can raise this.

