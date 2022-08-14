Tribute to AFC supporters who won in the polls

I want to take this opportunity to send my heartfelt congratulations to supporters of Ingwe who won various seats during the just-concluded elections.

Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my wishes for your success as you prepare to take up your new jobs to start serving your constituencies.

I was so glad to see our great supporter, Tim Wanyonyi (ODM) win the Westlands seat for the third time consecutively. You deserve all the credit for your hard work and dedication.

We are delighted to see you progress from where you once were! I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. I’m confident that you will continue achieving even greater things.

I also want to congratulate our former patron Johnson Arthur Sakaja (UDA) for winning the Nairobi gubernatorial seat after beating his closest rival Polycarp Igathe (Jubilee) in a tight contest. I want to assure you that the whole Ingwe family is proud of you!

I can’t wait to see all the great changes you will bring for our capital city as you promised in your manifesto. Good luck!

I must also congratulate my newly elected MP Beatrice Elachi (ODM) for scooping the Dagoretti North seat.

Elachi and Omboko Milemba are patrons of Kawangware branch of AFC Leopards. Milemba was retained as the MP for Emuhaya on an ANC ticket.

Congratulations to MP-elect Geoffrey Mulanya as he prepares to take up his responsibility and challenges of his high office.

I’m proud of you and how far you have come. Congratulations on winning the Nambale parliamentary seat in Busia! Good luck our former club official!

Long road travelled

Mulanya you worked so hard to get here and I’m so incredibly proud of you for winning the seat as an Independent candidate!

Well done Catherine Omanya (ODM), You’ve made it as a Busia Woman Representative.

I know you have had a long road, but all your hard work has finally paid off. As Ingwe family, we are happy for you as a former AFC Leopards official.

I remember when you arrived from abroad to aid Leopards when they were struggling financially.

I’ve always known that you’re a great leaders and people of Busia have rewarded you with their votes.

I also want to congratulate a great Ingwe supporter Godfrey Osotsi (ODM) for proving wrong his critics to emerge the new Vihiga Senator.

You’ve inspired young politicians with your honest campaigns. Congratulations to George Aladwa (ODM) for being reelected Makadara MP.