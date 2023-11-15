Tree planting day a blessing to Kenyan sportspersons

The past Monday marked a milestone in our country, and in the fight against environmental degradation as Kenyans of all walks of life gathered for National Tree Planting Day.

Led by His Excellency President William Ruto, it was a refreshing act of patriotism to see Kenyans in all corners of the country planting seedlings in their homes, workplaces, neighbourhoods, and in various public areas.

Various sportspersons as well as sports entities were not left behind as they answered this clarion call with gusto. It is a day that will reap fruits – literally – for the sports industry in the long term.

Indeed, it is a well-known fact that sports has been one of the most affected industries by the ever-ravaging climate change. Our sportsmen and women need a clean environment – with high air quality – in which they can train and compete effectively.

Many athletes would attest to the many times they have suffered and put themselves at risk of respiratory illnesses by training in areas riddled with pollution in the form of poor waste management, carbon emissions, and soil erosion.

A vital lesson many of us were taught in primary and secondary schools is the benefits of planting trees. They attract rain, ensure soil stability and provide clean for breathing, among other advantages.

By participating in the National Tree Planting Day, Kenyan sportsperson not only improved their environment for training and competition but also ensured that future generations of sports talents will benefit from optimum surroundings to grow and build their craft.

With the holiday come and gone, it is hoped that every sportsperson – along with other Kenyans – will work to nurture their seedlings as they mature into trees that provide the aforementioned benefits.

Hopefully, as far as the sports industry is concerned, this environmental activity will not be a one-off but a regular one.

Apart from planting trees, every sportsperson in Kenya should embrace sustainable ways of living to ensure minimal damage to the environment – this cannot be stated enough.

As Athletics Kenya (AK), we will continue to play our part in the fight against climate change via the installation of air quality sensors and monitoring of the same.

We are committed to applying sustainability in all our activities including the various competitions that will be held in the country, such as the Cross Country Weekend meetings and the Track and Field Weekend meetings, among others.

A sporty weekend to you all as we gather in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua for the fourth AK Cross Country Weekend Meeting.