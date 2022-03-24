Rigid beliefs aside, trans athletes’ issue cannot just be wished away

In the ongoing debate about whether or not trans athletes should be allowed in women’s teams, let’s spare a moment for the real victims. Biological females now aged 10 who, in a few years to come, might be competing against trans women who, though they identify as and look like women, possess greater physical abilities as a result of their transition. May I also applaud all trans athletes. Without you, women’s sports wouldn’t be a trending topic on major platforms and news sites.

I was encouraged by World Athletics chief Seb Coe’s statement early this week where he acknowledged the fragile future that women’s sports faces, and even happier when he admitted that it is difficult to uproot emotion from this debate, because that is absolutely true. This is a highly emotive issue, as is evident by the truckload of responses last week’s column generated. From the feedback, one gets the sense that there is a lot of misconception clouding this debate.

A reader dismissed my proposal to create a separate category for trans athletes, saying that we should allow athletes to compete on the basis of their sex, not gender. He meant we should simply use the sex an athlete was assigned to at birth to determine which category he or she should compete in. Well, I am encouraged by the fact that the reader recognises the fact that sex and gender are different things. But, taking his advice means we treat trans athletes as the men they were, rather than the women they’ve become. It would be equal to punishing transitioned athletes for making their outside match their inside.

Another reader wrote, “In primary school, us boys let girls play on our football teams if they wanted to, and nobody had a problem with it.” Fair enough. But in primary school, teams are made of children primarily under the age of 12. How would things play out three years later, when puberty hits? The boys would start outrunning the girls and the physiological gaps will remain throughout their lives. As Seb Coe said, gender cannot trump biology.

The other legitimate argument I got, from a colleague this time, was: In basketball, some players are taller than others, but still compete in the same teams. True, only that the comparison is flawed. Height doesn’t affect performance as much as one’s biological makeup does. The difference between men and women, in this context, is the levels of testosterone they possess.

Testosterone is the key hormone that determines sports performance. Maintaining this reader’s view might lead us to create different categories for athletes with red hair or blue eyes, or those with perfect eyesight and those who wear spectacles…simply needless.

I liked this one the most, from a reader who believes that, “Every sport is a competition one athlete will typically have an advantage, because it’s a competition. The stronger athletes don’t always win, so the trans issue shouldn’t be an issue.” I put this one in the same category as those who believe female athletes should stop whining and get good. Which is unfair because expecting an athlete to compete against another one who has elevated levels of testosterone is like putting a motorcyclist in competition against a biker, and claiming that they are both cyclists. We all know who will come first.