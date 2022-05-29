Tragicomedy of World Cup trophy tour

This country never ceases to amaze. It is sarcasm and irony all the way.

This gets to our emotions until we are in free fall like a bad dream. We do not know whether to cry or to laugh at the rigmarole tinged with exceptional pain. It is unbelievable!

Trust our politicians-cum-leaders. They are unparalleled when it comes to confusing us.

We suppose they laugh and roll on the ground after hurting our poor souls. It is electioneering time and the white lies, and the darkest humour prevail.

This time round after some national prayer breakfast where they took a sumptuous breakfast on our behalf; and prayed on our behalf and played politics on our behalf…they did all the sweet things on our behalf. Then they moved very fast to slap us!

The world’s most prestigious trophy — the Fifa World Cup — made a stop in Kenya last week. It is unbelievable that the trophy could be brought into this hurting country.

But anything goes in this land of ours. They came with the golden thing that we shall never ever hold in this century and we were supposed to go gaga over it?

We learned that the trophy is rather sacred and that only great players of yore and those in season can hold it…and also the Head of State of the country in which it lands.

Well, our President took his turn at it and even made some rousing speech. He even said that Kenya shall strive to get to that level of competing at the highest level.

Others who made speeches did so without ever mentioning the frustrations we are facing at the moment.

This trophy arrived at the exact time when our country has been banned by Fifa and Caf.

Kenya does not have permission to play in qualifiers for any continental or international competitions!

The World Cup trophy arrived at a time when our players; referees, club owners and families of these people do not even know where their next meal shall come from.

What annoyed most was the reaction of Kenyans who were taking selfies with the World Cup and giving their two pence opinions to the press.

They seemed oblivious of the fact that Kenya is under suspension.