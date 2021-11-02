Toyota rivals Evans, Ogier take WRC title hunt down to the wire 

Elfy Evans

Great Britain's driver Elfyn Evans and Great Britain's co-driver Scott Martin steer their Toyota Yaris WRC car during the super special stage of the FIA World Rally Championship on July 15, 2021 Raadi near Tartu, Estonia. Estonia's FIA World Rally Championship brings high-speed 24 special stages covering 324.16km to the biggest motorsport event in the Baltics.

Photo credit: Timo Anis | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • But that is water under the bridge, and another day in the office. Victory will also end the long reign of Ogier and compatriot Sebastien Loeb who have 16 WRC victories amongst themselves between 2004-2020, with a brief interlude by Ott Tanak who won the WRC title in 2019.
  • Juha Kankkunen and Tommi Makinen are the other prolific drivers who won four titles each. Sebastian Loeb is the most successful driver in the history of the sport with nine WRC titles under his belt. 

Title-chasing Elfyn Evans of Toyota is looking for a maiden World Rally Championship (WRC) crown after closing the gap between him and teammate Sebastian Ogier.

