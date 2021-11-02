Toyota rivals Evans, Ogier take WRC title hunt down to the wire 

Title-chasing Elfyn Evans of Toyota is looking for a maiden World Rally Championship (WRC) crown after closing the gap between him and teammate Sebastian Ogier.

He hopes to seal the deal at the final November 18-21 FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza, Italy round. Evans narrowed the gap with defending world champion Ogier from 24 to 17 after victory in Finland Rally and a second place finish in Spain Rally.

Italy will be the season decider which has had ups and downs. Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville was sometimes brilliant and but other times he watched in horror as victories slipped between his fingers.

During the WRC Safari Rally, in June, with only a few kilometres to the finish, the car broke down far away from service and the problem could not be fixed.

Welshman Evans, aboard a Toyota Yaris, hopes he will not run out of luck in Italy like in last year’s event when he crashed while in the lead paving the way for Ogier to claim his seventh world title.

Evans told wrc.com that he knows it is a nail-biting grand finale and it is not over until its over on November 21.

His target is to remain safe and take the fight to Ogier who lost valuable points in Finland and Spain where he would have easily wrapped up another remarkable season.

Evans admits he must turn the tables and give Britain the long-awaited WRC title, and shore up public interest in rallying back to the days of the late Colin McRae and Richard Burns over two decades ago.

“It’s quite clear what we have to do,” he said. “Seventeen points is a pretty big gap and we need to win and the Power Stage [bonus points] could be quite crucial.

"Ultimately it is going to take a mistake or an issue by Séb for us to be champions at the end."

Evans said it all depends on a combination of factors but focus is primarily who might deliver the coveted title. “ Anything can happen but we also know that Séb is a smart guy and it is going to take something pretty radical to overtake him."

He recalled his experience in Spain last month where he initially performed better than everybody else in asphalt speed tests in the Costa Daurada hills but could not fend off Thierry Neuville, who claimed his second victory of the campaign.

Evans finished 24.1sec adrift of the Belgian and could not hide his frustration as he told wrc.com: “It should have been more to be honest,” he said. “It is what it is. We know already some of the reasons why. Second is still a result and Thierry was very strong this weekend and we didn’t have the speed to match him.

"We need to make sure we are better prepared for Monza and can fight for the win."

He pointed to deteriorating road conditions during the second pass of stages for not being able to replicate his pace on the initial runs.

“The first pass, the road was very clean and we were able to use a bit of a racing car [line] and get a good feeling. Unfortunately, in the afternoon, when we had more gravel, I struggled to feel comfortable in the car and we had a big moment in the middle of a stage that was quite costly in terms of confidence.

“Then we were trying to work a way around the problems we had to make the car better.

We made some small improvements but it ended up costing us the balance in the car which brought some understeer,” he said.

But that is water under the bridge, and another day in the office. Victory will also end the long reign of Ogier and compatriot Sebastien Loeb who have 16 WRC victories amongst themselves between 2004-2020, with a brief interlude by Ott Tanak who won the WRC title in 2019.