Toyota factory team back in the Safari with a bang after 23 years

Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel (right) guides Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi around 2019 Toyota Yaris WRC Replica by Toyota Gazoo Racing team during the unveiling of Toyota Kenya's Sh30 million sponsorship towards the organisation of WRC Safari Rally Kenya at Toyota Kenya Showroom, along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi on May 10, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The 2019 WRC edition becomes the first factory team car to be seen in Kenya since 2002, and, sure enough, it will attract rallying pilgrims from across Kenya
  • Toyota, known for their proficiency, shipped this car early this year, sparking speculation on who the owner is until  it was unveiled on Monday
  • KCB Bank recently gave the organisers Sh100 million as a financial partner, and more are lining up the gravy train

Toyota’s intentions of returning to Kenya for the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally after sitting out for 23 years was confirmed on Monday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.