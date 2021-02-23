Tough Nakuru Rally route rekindles Safari memories of yore

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Fast-rising Ugandan driver Rajiv Ruparelia competed in Nakuru with a long-term goal of learning from the best speed merchants in the continent as he also warms up for the Safari.
  • Ugandans have always looked up to Kenya for competition, with the Safari now  a premier sporting events in the continent, many are expected enter.

Baldev Chager cruised to victory as most drivers were bruised badly in the season opener KCB Nakuru Rally last Saturday in Soysambu Conservancy and adjacent areas as countdown proper for June’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally begins.

