Tough Nakuru Rally route rekindles Safari memories of yore

Baldev Chager cruised to victory as most drivers were bruised badly in the season opener KCB Nakuru Rally last Saturday in Soysambu Conservancy and adjacent areas as countdown proper for June’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally begins.

The weekend rally used most of the confirmed Safari Rally routes, and as usual, the Sleeping Warrior and Elementaita sections rekindled the “toughness” spirit of the yesteryear Safari.

Soysambu was a smooth ride, but Sleeping Warrior and Elementaita sections were tough and rough. They may turn out to be a graveyard for many drivers, including the world’s best in the Safari, if the results of Nakuru Rally are a pointer.

The Power Stage gave competitors yet another challenge to attempt new frontiers of flat out driving skills that if they master would in the long run improve their expertise in longer sections, a very good thing for spectators and a television viewing-driven motorsport world.

A face off between Chager, navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 10, and Carl “Flash” Tundo in the mechanical equivalent EVO 10 of his main rival failed to materialise after the latter suffered mechanical failure.

Chager, also the defending Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) champion and 2013/14 Africa Rally Championship Safari winner, is warming up in for the Safari with the single-minded purpose of returning to the WRC Safari Rally stage since finishing 15th overall in the 1998 edition.

He is one of the few active drivers in the national championship campaign to have competed in the WRC Safari together with the 1994 edition champion, Ian Duncan who was fourth in Nakuru, and Tundo.

The drivers are also a permanent feature in the top 10 categories in the national series for over two decades and Kenya will be banking on them for national pride and a good showing in the WRC Safari.

Chager was the winner of the 2019 Nyahururu Rally before the season was halted by the Covid-19 pandermic leaving drivers inactive for close to one year.

Nonetheless, they all showed a high level of competitiveness edge expected to be seen continuously throughout the year.

Since motor sport is expensive, it was refreshing to see sponsors coming on board to support cash-strapped drivers with the biggest beneficiary being Issa Anwari now sponsored by Rhino Mabati to enable him to challenge the top order.

Amwari gave the company a lot of brand visibility in the run-up to the Nakuru rally despite failing to finish.

As said before, rallying is one of the most-watched sporting disciplines in Kenya offering sponsors value for their money through on-location viewership, mainstream and now social media platforms.

So more sponsors will see many drivers who are financially challenged bring out their competition machines from garages for the good of all motorsport lovers.

The coming days will be interesting for Amwari , and possibly Rhino Mabati’s gesture will open a floodgate for other corporations to sponsor more drivers to increase entrants to the magical number of 30 and above as witnessed in the last decade.

The rally was observed by top WRC Safari Rally officials on location to inspect the route and collect data which will be used in organising the Africa Championship (ARC) Kenya round in April before the Safari.

This is a commendable effort that should be replicated in other events to sustain the high standards witnessed during the 2019 WRC Candidate Event Safari.

The next KNRC round organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club set for March will offer drivers yet another opportunity of competition before Kenyans are joined by other top African drivers in the Safari Rally dry run Equator Rally in April.

Fast-rising Ugandan driver Rajiv Ruparelia competed in Nakuru with a long-term goal of learning from the best speed merchants in the continent as he also warms up for the Safari.

Ugandans have always looked up to Kenya for competition, with the Safari now a premier sporting events in the continent, many are expected enter.