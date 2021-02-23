Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

Bhintu Dhamu, a senior service crew member of the Chana Rally Team, is dead.

“He was with us in the Nakuru Rally and drove back with us peacefully on Saturday night. He did a bit of jogging on Sunday evening before he went to sleep. He failed to wake up on time to take his mother to work.That is the time the mother found out he was sadly dead,” rally drivers Jasmeet Chana told Nation Sport.

The 42-year-old Dhamu’s funeral arrangements were yet to be confirmed by yesterday afternoon. According to Jasmeet, Dhamu did not complain of any sickness.

***

Baldev Chager is the leader of the overall standings of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship table after winning the KCB Nakuru Rally at the weekend.

Overall standings after the KCB Nakuru Rally - Drivers: 1. Baldev Chager 33 points, 2. Tejveer Rai 25, 3. Onkar Rai 23, 4. Ian Duncan 19, 5. Eric Bengi 17, 6. Paras Pandya 15, 7. Nikhil Sachania 13, 8. Jasmeet Chana 11, 9. Ghalib Hajee 9, 10. Evans Kavisi 7.

Navigators: 1. Ravi Soni 33 pts, 2. Gareth Dawe 25, 3. Drew Sturrock 23, 4. Nielsen 19, 5. Peter Mutuma 17, 6. Falgun Bhoja 15, 7. Deep Patel 13, 8. Ravi Chana 11, 9. Sinder Suddle 9, 10. Absolom Aswani 7.

Division One Drivers: 1. Paras Pandya 30, 2. Nikhil Sachania 24, 3. Edward Maina 21.

Division One Navigators: 1. Falgun Bhojak 30, 2. Deep Patel 24, 3. John Ngugi 21.

Division Two Drivers: 1. Ghalib Hajee 30, 2. Evans Kavisi 24, 3. Daren Miranda 21.

Division Two Navigators: 1. Sinder Sudle 30, 2. Absolom Aswani 24, 3. Wayne Fernandes 21. Group N Drivers: 1. Eric Bengi 30, 2. Paras Pandya 24, 3. Jasmeet Chana 19.

Group N Navigators: 1. Peter Mutuma 30, 2. Falgun Bhojak 24, 3. Ravi Chana 19. Group S Drivers: 1. Edward Maina 30. Group S Navigator: 1. John Ngugi 30. SPV Drivers: 1. Ian Duncan 30, 2. Nikhil Sachania 24, 3. Rajiv Ruparelia 21. SPV Navigaors: 1. Anthony Nielsen 30, 2. Deep Patel 24, 3. Enoch Olinga 21.

***

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship will organised by the Kenya Motor Sports Club of Nairobi. The rally will be staged on March 27-28.

***

The first round of the 2021 Training Rally Championship, which was to be organised by the Simba Union Club, has been postponed from February 27-28 to March 20-21.

***

In relation to motor sport governed by the FIA, Group “R” refers to rules providing production-derived cars for competition. The Group “R” rules were created in 2008 as a gradual replacement for Group “A” and Group “N” rally cars.