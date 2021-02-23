Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The 42-year-old Dhamu’s funeral arrangements were yet to be confirmed by yesterday afternoon.
  • According to Jasmeet, Dhamu did not complain of any sickness. 

Bhintu Dhamu, a senior service crew member of the Chana Rally Team, is dead. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Charles Nyende: Tales of Serena Williams, Morans is what sports is made of

  2. Peter Njenga: Tough Nakuru Rally route rekindles Safari memories of yore

  3. Tiger's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

  4. PRIME Contractor races to finish revived Kipchoge Keino project

  5. PRIME Kenyan Olympic teams set for bubble training ahead of Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.