Top drivers set for African Rally Championship

Several of the leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders will participate in this weekend’s round of the 2021 African Rally Championship to be held in Tanzania.

Five times winner of the Safari Rally, Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop will be among the top drivers expected in the Tanzanian Rally set for July 23 to 25.The crew will be supported by Minti Motorsports in their VW Polo.

Karan Patel and Tausheef Khan, who finished eighth in the WRC Safari Rally, will also join Tundo in his Ford Fiesta. Patel has won Tanzania's Arusha Rally twice.

The FIA Rally Star crews of Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Kimathi will also tackle the event. They will be at the wheels of three Ford Fiestas respectively.

Shameer Yusuf will partner McRae, while Kenya’s Riyaz Ismail will team up with Gurjit Dhani and Ravi Chana will navigate Manveer Birdi of the home drivers.

Nikhil Sachania will also take part in the rally in his specially prepared Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. Sachania is a handicapped driver.

The entry list of 24 cars includes eight Kenyan crews. Seventeen out of the total number of 48 competitors are Kenyans.

The Kenyans crews are: Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (VW Polo), Karan Patel/Taushe4ef Khan (Ford Fiesta), Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta). Hamza Anwar/Laban Cliff (Ford Fiesta), McRea Kimathi/Shammer Yusuf (Ford Fiesta), Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia), Gurjit Dhani/Riyaz Ismail and Manveer Birdi/Ravi Chana.

The Sikh Union Club will run two rounds of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship after the Western Kenya Motor Club declined to run its event which was to be run on August 7 and 8.

Onkar Kalsi, the Clerk of the Course for the rally to be held next month, will host the competition by the outskirts of Voi.

Kalsi will also hold a similar post for the other round of the SUC event, the Guru Nanak Rally, which will be held towards the end of the year.

Hyundai Motorsports has followed the recent FIA Rally Star programme, which seeks to showcase regional rallying talent on the world stage.

Hyundai Motorsport has teamed up with the FIA to launch the FIA Rally Champions World Tour. The FIA already has its own talent breeding scheme, Rally Star.

FIA-sanctioned regional rally championships of Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Latin America, the Middle East and South America will be awarded a prize drive in the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 on a round of the 2022 World Rally Championship.

The FIA Rally Champions World Tour offers them an opportunity to show their skills on the global level, and thanks to our extensive testing and development the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 is the perfect car for them to take the next step in their sporting careers.”

Did you know that...

Autocross is a timed competition in which drivers navigate one at a time through a defined course on either a sealed or an unsealed surface. It is a form of motorsport that emphasizes safe competition and active participation.

Autocross differs from road racing and oval racing where generally there is only one car on the track, driving against the clock rather than other competitive cars.