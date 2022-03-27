To rebuild Kenyan football, we must sort out the rot bottom up

Yesterday, the Sunday Nation reported that there is a scheme by a well-heeled football administrator to kick-start the process of formally kicking out the hugely incompetent Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials and set in motion the process of lifting a decision by Fifa to stop Kenya from participating in international competitions.

I have followed journalists for hire who seem to believe that our football can only move ahead if Nick Mwendwa and his disgraced colleagues are allowed back into the game.

I am happy that the nabobs at Ministry of Sports who have the control levers of football have no time of the day for Mwendwa and his team that set new records as far as incompetency, malfeasance and general under-performance go.

We gave Mwendwa all the time in the world to take our football forward and the man, with the braggadocio of a an excited young boy even promised to take us to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Far be it removed from us to give the man any leadership position in our football.

It was therefore befitting that on Saturday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) delegates met in Nairobi to try and break the impasse that has bedeviled the game in the country since the end of last year leading to a suspension from international football by world football governing body Fifa.

In November last year, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a Caretaker Committee to run the country’s football after disbanding the FKF National Executive Committee due to graft allegations.

But the action by the CS was met by disapproval from Fifa who deemed it as interference by the government in the running of football matters which is against its statutes. The result of this was a suspension from international football.

So for the last five months, we as a country have been watching as other countries’ game continue to work together as we remained in limbo.

Because of the suspension by Fifa, Kenya cannot play any international game (friendly or competitive), our clubs cannot participate in club competitions and even more painful, our players cannot transfer to foreign clubs.

Personally, and without any prejudice, I supported the move by the government to disband the federation. And my reasons are very clear and I have shared them here before, the federation as it had been constituted had lost all moral authority to manage the game in the country.

Under the Nick Mwendwa regime, our football dramatically retrogressed to a point where we became a laughing stock in the country.

So on Saturday, when the delegates met, they were merely rubber stamping what the minister had done, but at the same time giving it some legality so that we can move towards the path to the regaining our international status.

This is what the delegates did. A unanimous decision was reached to suspend the disbanded office and the same was communicated to the former chief executive officer who was doubling up as secretary-general Barry Otieno.

The delegates at the same time moved to call for a Special General Meeting to ratify the decisions made.

They were exercising the powers conferred to them by the 2017 FKF constitution that allows powers to be revoked at the top.

All I can say is thank you very much FKF delegates. But we also have to be careful the path we take from here.

It is the same delegates who have now moved to suspend the NEC who elected the Nick Mwendwa team despite protestations from many stakeholders, myself included.

They (delegates) may have seen the light, but they must now be ready to clean up the entire football rot in this country.

I would like to request the delegates that when they meet during their SGM, to also call for fresh elections from the grassroot level so that some of them (delegates) who have been part of the rot are sent home just as they have done with the NEC.