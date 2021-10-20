Tirop was a high achiever destined for greater things

Agnes Tirop

Agnes Jebet Tirop poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women’s 10km in 30:01 at Adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.  Tirop's lifeless body was found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • A closer look at her CV shows she was gradually progressing to the pinnacle of the athletics world as her results kept getting better with every race she competed in
  • At the 2015 World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China, she wrote her name in history books as the second youngest winner of the senior women’s race in the competition
  • At the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in London and Doha, respectively, she claimed bronze in the women’s 10,000m

For over a week, Kenya has been mourning the murder of fast-rising athlete Agnes Tirop, one of our latest champions who had brought us much pride through her young career.

