Tirop was a high achiever destined for greater things

For over a week, Kenya has been mourning the murder of fast-rising athlete Agnes Tirop, one of our latest champions who had brought us much pride through her young career.

In my capacity as Athletics Kenya’s director in charge of youth development, my interactions with the two-time world 10,000 metres bronze medallist began while in her teens. I have watched grow as a runner and a person, and I can say she was definitely destined for the top.

Evidence of this can be found in her record at the junior level where she excelled in different competitions, including the Africa Cross Country Championships, World Junior Championships and the World Cross Country Championships.

A closer look at her CV shows she was gradually progressing to the pinnacle of the athletics world as her results kept getting better with every race she competed in.

It all began at the Africa Cross Country Championships in 2012 in Cape Town, South Africa where she finished third in the junior race. Two years later in Kampala, Uganda in the same competition, she went a step further and claimed the junior title.

A year later, at the 2015 World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China, she wrote her name in history books as the second youngest winner of the senior women’s race in the competition.

Agnes’ transition to the senior ranks was also seamless as she seemed to have developed an affinity for podium places. At the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in London and Doha, respectively, she claimed bronze in the women’s 10,000m.

This was after she had twice won bronze in the women’s 5000m at the 2012 and 2014 World Junior Championships in Barcelona, Spain and Eugene, United States, respectively.

After she had gallantly fought to fourth place in the women’s 5000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Agnes once again brought the world to its feet with another feat. At September’s Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, she timed 30:01 to set a new, women-only record in 10km.

To achieve this much in such a short time is no walk in the park. Agnes’ self-discipline was the secret ingredient in her recipe for success. I am convinced that she would have ruled the women’s 10,000m in the near future courtesy of the trajectory of her career.

She was a woman who was wise beyond her age, ever smiling and she took everything in her stride, including disappointments. As an athletics fan and a father figure, it hurts to see such a young and promising career cut short.

However, it is my hope that her life will inspire those who interacted with her and that we will find more Agnes Tirops in athletics.