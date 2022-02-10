Time to tell the truth regarding Awcon

Amina Mohamed

Sports CS Amina Mohamed during a press conference at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Starlets were scheduled to play home and away matches against Uganda’s Crested Cranes on February 13 and 17
  • The government, through Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, responded by issuing threats of sanctions against Otieno, then proceeded to put on a brave face, confidently stating that the match would go on
  • Only two days remain before the scheduled date of kick-off, and there is little sign that the game will be played

It is a great travesty that the national women’s team, Harambee Starlets, are in camp in Kasarani preparing for a match that was called off long ago by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

