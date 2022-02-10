Time to tell the truth regarding Awcon

It is a great travesty that the national women’s team, Harambee Starlets, are in camp in Kasarani preparing for a match that was called off long ago by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Starlets were scheduled to play home and away matches against Uganda’s Crested Cranes on February 13 and 17, but our neighbours were given a walkover after CEO of disbanded FKF, Barry Otieno wrote to CAF stating that they were unable to organise logistics for the match.

This happened a fortnight ago, a day after the girls had joined residential camp in preparation for the two-leg Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier. The government, through Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, responded by issuing threats of sanctions against Otieno, then proceeded to put on a brave face, confidently stating that the match would go on.

This brave face lasted about two weeks but on Wednesday this week, when asked about the status of the cancelled match, Amina refused to comment on the matter, as if resignation of her Chief Administrative Secretaries (Simon Kachapin and Zack Kinuthia) was more important news to Kenyans.

So far, the narrative fed to Kenyans about this crisis is that former FKF office bearers are a vindictive lot with the sole agenda of paralysing footballing in the country at whatever cost. That view initially shaped the response of many, including those who currently stand as the new football administrators in Kenya. We met Otieno’s letter with more letters and angry tweets. But now, it is emerging that we have a bigger problem on our hands.

From CAF’s silence and the avoidance tactic recently adopted by Amina, it is clear that the Sports Cabinet Secretary was either being dishonest about being in talks with CAF, or was misled by someone from the Cairo-based office. Only two days remain before the scheduled date of kick-off, and there is little sign that the game will be played.

Fufa and Crested Cranes players are not preparing for any football engagement with Kenya coming up, CAF have struck the match off the CMS system and Barry has not withdrawn the letter to CAF. The only option for the government is to appeal the decision by CAF, and no such appeal has been lodged at this point.

All it means is that Starlets have no business staying in camp. If the ministry were to be truthful, the girls should be allowed to return to their clubs. There is no use spending taxpayers’ monies on what everyone can see is a futile exercise.

This situation has strong echoes of the former FKF regime which was accused of the same thing – misuse of public funds, poor decision making and lack of strategy in the face of crises.

Bitter Otieno might have gone overboard by withdrawing the team, but however provocative his behaviour, the ministry has a responsibility not to aggravate things.

What Amina and her team are yet to realise is that the disbanded FKF members are playing poker, not chess. Coercive diplomacy might be the wrong path to take in this instance.