Time to reap and enjoy fruits of our labour at World U-20

Bernard Yegon

Kenya's Bernard Yegon (right) and Daniel Kinyanjui compete in 3,000m men final on August 18, 2021 during the World Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports, Centre.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Podium finish or not, that you came this far is enough evidence of your immense potential and a bright future ahead.
  • May you draw lessons from your experience at the World Under 20 and use them to better your transition into the senior ranks. We will be here to help you in this journey. To our visitors from 116 countries, karibuni Nairobi and let’s play.

First lady Margaret Kenyatta officially opened the World Athletics Under 20 Championship at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Tuesday night and as a country, we couldn’t be any prouder.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.