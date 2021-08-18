Time to reap and enjoy fruits of our labour at World U-20

First lady Margaret Kenyatta officially opened the World Athletics Under 20 Championship at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Tuesday night and as a country, we couldn’t be any prouder.

The historical significance of this event is not lost on us: it is the first under 20 athletics competition of this magnitude to be held in Kenya and indeed Africa.

Our reputation as a sporting destination continues burgeoning considering that last year we were the first African country to stage a major global sporting event (The Kip Keino Classic) after the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t easy though to put the pieces together and make this championship a reality.

Our main challenge was the Covid-19 pandemic and its different strains that come with various symptoms.

Thank God for our medical team for developing a watertight prevention measures to limit the spread of the virus.

We also had to go the extra mile to prepare our junior athletes for this event, starting as early as November last year when we held pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium to assess their levels of preparedness.

The suspension of sports activities due to increased cases of Covid-19 was a drawback to our efforts to sharpen these athletes and select the best among them.

Many of them were also psychologically affected by the uncertainty created by this situation, whereas there were others who were financially distressed to which we tried our level best to help them.

All that is now water under the bridge; all those stakeholders who have been involved should definitely pat themselves on their backs for their resilience, belief and diligence.

The championships are here with us and we deserve to savour every moment of it.

Granted, it is disappointing that fans will not be allowed into Kasarani to spectate. However, they can still follow the action from the comfort of their living rooms from live stream or broadcast channels.

To our home boys and girls, I would like to reiterate on trusting yourself that the hard work you have put in training for the last one year will reap dividends.

Do not put undue expectations or burdens on your shoulders, rather enjoy yourself on the track and field.

Podium finish or not, that you came this far is enough evidence of your immense potential and a bright future ahead.