Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Time to have a national convention on ‘the football we want in Kenya’

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Our football is clearly at sea and in urgent need of direction and purpose. We cannot permit things to stay the same, year in, year out, with same old, same old promises, and zero delivery.
  • Why don’t we restart with a national symposium “the football we want in Kenya”, organised by the Ministry of Sports in conjunction with perhaps the National Olympic Committee of Kenya?

Call me a pessimist, but I rather consider myself a realist.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Eliud Kipchoge's plans jotled as Hamburg race postponed

  2. Uefa hands Euro 2020 spectator limit responsibility to host cities

  3. What will a reformed Champions League look like?

  4. CAS Kinuthia hopes sports return imminent

  5. Guardiola: 'Irreplaceable' Aguero won hearts and minds of City fans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.