Time to have a national convention on ‘the football we want in Kenya’

Call me a pessimist, but I rather consider myself a realist.

Harambee Stars could not have dreamed of a better start in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, drawing 1-1 with continental giants Egypt in Ismailia in our opening match on November 14, 2019.

Against expectations, Stars slightly stumbled by sharing points with Togo in a 1-1 stalemate in Nairobi four days later.

We were still on the driving seat in Group “G” and destined to cement our position in back-to-back fixtures against tiny Comoros in November last year.

Six precise points beckoned. Instead, Comoros reaped four points (1-1 draw in Nairobi, 2-1 win in Moroni) from us, a country that has played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals compared to none for the Indian Ocean island nation.

Left precariously lying third in the group table with three points, way off the pace of leaders Egypt and Comoros, each on eight points, our hopes of securing a top two spot and passage to the Nations Cup finals looked bleak.

It was laughable how the incurable optimists had worked the permutations and saw a way through for Harambee Stars.

“We need to beat Egypt in Nairobi and defeat Togo in Lome and we are through,” they said as a matter of fact.

Beat Egypt, a feat achieved only once before from 22 meetings, dating way back to 1979 at City Stadium!

I did not think so. However, many -- not unlike religious adherents who believe without evidence -- actually had faith in Stars pulling off the impossible despite the team’s recent history.

The game ended 1-1 at Kasarani. The optimists were still clutching at straws: “We played well.” “We should have won the game.” “This was one of the weakest Egyptian side Kenya have played.”

They were at it again when Kenya beat Togo 2-1 in a dead rubber qualifier in Lome on Monday, some going even further by stating: “This team can now fight to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.”

Please! The simple truth is Stars were not good enough. On that day, in this campaign, and for several years now.

This campaign got scuttled last year at the whim of Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa after he unilaterally sacked Francis Kimanzi as Stars coach, two fixtures into the qualifiers and three weeks to the next game, and appointed part-time radio talk-show host Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, who had been out of competitive coaching for almost 10 years.

This is the same Mwendwa who, five years ago, had talked about formulating a strategic plan for Kenyan football that would ultimately see the national team qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The first thing he did on assuming office was to sack Harambee Star coach Bobby Williamson and employ rookie tactician Stanley Okumbi who proceeded to blood several equally rookie players. The experiment fell flat.

Kenya has spectacularly failed to qualify for a 24-team Africa Cup of Nations yet we once regularly made it to the finals of this tournament when it was an eight-nation affair.

The list of galling flops continues. Kenya has repeatedly failed to qualify for the African Nations Championships aka Chan -- that second division Afcon exclusively featuring home-based players.

Kenya has perpetually failed to qualify for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

In fact, the country has never featured in these age-grade continental competitions that have been staged for the past two decades despite promises from successive FKF administrations to invest in youth development and reap glory.

Kenya has consistently failed to have representation in the group stage of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup yet our clubs were once famous and feared adversaries in Africa.

The norm these days has been disharmony between the clubs and the federation with zero results on the pitch.

As it is now, many clubs are fighting just to exist, their dire situation exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In virtually all team sports, the world over, clubs develop talent, supported by their respective national federations.

Where will quality Kenyan football players come from if many of our clubs are in mortal struggle to survive under a football regime that seems self-satisfied with the situation, read, the troublesome clubs have been fixed?

Call it a pyrrhic victory for a federation boss locked in personal wars, but a monumental loss for the development of Kenyan football.

Our football is clearly at sea and in urgent need of direction and purpose. We cannot permit things to stay the same, year in, year out, with same old, same old promises, and zero delivery.

Why don’t we restart with a national symposium “the football we want in Kenya”, organised by the Ministry of Sports in conjunction with perhaps the National Olympic Committee of Kenya?

In 1993 the Mayor of Nairobi then, Steve “Magic Mwangi spearheaded a national conversation dubbed “the Nairobi we want” that came up with tenable resolutions on how east Africa’s richest, biggest and most populous city should be managed, to grow and prosper in a sustainable manner.

Sadly, these wonderful ideas generated by Kenyans were never implemented because of vested political and economic interests.

Resolutions from a government-led football convention involving all stakeholders would conceivably be easier to implement.

And I dare say, that would be the impetus needed to awaken a sleeping giant of African football. The potential is there.

Otherwise, we will continue to occasionally console ourselves thus, “but the team played well”, with zero achievements.