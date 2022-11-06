Time has come for ‘Ingwe’ to rule the league

I take this opportunity to warn teams in the Kenyan top-tier league that AFC Leopards is well prepared and ready for the new 2022/23 season expected to kick-off this week.

I’m confident that the good preparations the team has had in the long pre-season is enough to make the squad put up a sterling performance and win the league title we last won in 1998.

After holding on to our best players, I don’t see what will stop Ingwe from winning the league next season and end the 23-year title drought. I know other teams including defending champions Tusker have also prepared well and hold ambitions of winning the title, but the morale at the Den is very high.

After producing some of the best football to finish in the top five last season behind Nairobi City Stars, Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz and winners Tusker, Leopards has the best squad today and I believe they will start the season on a positive note.

I can confirm without any fear of contradiction that coach Patrick Aussems has a balanced squad to work with.

The lads want to write their own chapter in Ingwe's history books and make successful careers in future.

With the new sponsors (Betika) on board, our players will be receiving their salaries promptly and winning matches will be their main job.

Betika, who recently signed a Sh195 million three-year sponsorship deal with Ingwe are committed to making the boys comfortable.

With the new physical office in place, Leopards will run their affairs in an organised way and transact business professionally.

But as the players work hard to restore the lost glory, I would like to remind Ingwe fans to come out in large numbers to support the team by purchasing the club merchandise including replica jerseys as this will contribute directly to the club’s revenue.

The attendance witnessed during pre-season matches should continue even during league matches to boost the team's morale.

The increased Ingwe membership is key for the club’s growth because the more people they sign up, the higher the revenue for the club.

I plead with supporters of this great club to support the team by buying merchandise to enable the club meet its financial obligations.

New kits manufactured by Umbro arrived in Nairobi last week and are retailing at Sh2,800 for registered Ingwe members, while non-members will purchase them for Sh3,000.