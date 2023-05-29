Time for Gor to borrow Yanga’s plan to regain regional glory

Yesterday, Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, became only the second East African football club to play in the finals of a continental club champions after Gor Mahia's fete in 1987.

Young Africans played Algerian side USM Alger yesterday evening. Oh, what a time to be alive to watch this!

As I am writing this, I was not privy to the results of the match but I take pride that finally an East African Club has joined the mighty Gor Mahia in the finesse club of regional sides that have played at the continental finals.

Thirty four years ago, Gor Mahia became the first and only East and Central Africa club to play in the continental club championships finals and went on to become the first from the region to win an African title.

Many years on, K'Ogalo has tried but only reached the quarter-finals, curiously they beat Yanga to make the quarters in one of the Confederation of African Football Club Championships (CAF CC) competitions.

Today, it is Yanga who Gor Mahia hammered mercilessly home and away four years back, is playing in the finals of the CAF CC—how times have changed.

Yanga eliminated Marumo Gallants of South Africa in the semi-finals to reach the final, whereas USM Alger saw off Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.

Timu ya Wananchi entered the tournament as the less fancied side to reach this competition stage

Tanzanian champions Young Africans had entered the CAF Champions League this season but were knocked out in the second round by Sudanese side Al Hilal, which saw them drop into the Confederation Cup.

It has been a dream run since then as they saw off tricky Tunisian side Club Africain 1-0 on aggregate and , hen topped a tough pool that also included Tunisians Monastir, TP Mazembe from DR Congo and Real Bamako of Mali.

They brushed side Nigerians Rivers United and Marumo Gallants from South Africa in the knockout stage, having found the ability to win away — they have won their last three matches in the road, which in African club football is like gold.

To say I am jealous of Yanga's achievement is an understatement, but it should be a lesson to my great club Gor Mahia.

I say this because Gor Mahia was the poster club of East Africa four years ago when we would easily won the local league and make the group stage of the CAF CC.

Sadly today, we have lost our lustre because of poor management and lack of focus.

Time has come for us to borrow Yanga's plan. We must focus on playing and winning a regional and continental title within the next five years. Inawezekana.