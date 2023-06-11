Time for FKF to implement club licensing to the letter

Last July, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) launched a new Club Licensing Online Platform with the acronym CLOP.

CLOP is an electronic system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions. The online tool was launched in Egypt and representatives of member confederations were present at the seminar.

We must note that during this period, we were still in the quagmire of a Fifa ban and are not aware if that office that had been hounded out of Kandanda House managed to send a representative. The time has come to start implementing this system which other confederations worldwide had already embraced eons ago.

The requirements for a club to be allowed to take part in the Caf competitions are almost the same as they were earlier but the raft of new requirements are rather very specific and may lock out some of the Kenyan teams from the competitions. After that launch and the time frame that was given, we are of the hope that the Federation has been moving in the right direction and that Kenyan clubs were informed in time about CLOP.

Of the 13 requirements as enumerated in the system, there are a few that we ought to be very careful about. These include number 7 which demands ‘a club declaration that it has no overdue payables towards former or current players or coaches.’ We know that there are clubs with very high chances of qualifying for the Caf tournaments who are still embroiled in wage cases with former players and were banned from signing new players.

Number 8 on the list demands ‘a club declaration that it has no overdue payables towards other clubs resulting from transfer activities’ this is also in line with requirement number 7 due to the attitude of club management towards paying dues as required by law.

Another tough prerequisite comes from number 11 which is the selection of venue/stadium that the home matches shall be held. It is the same Caf that was here after inspection and declared both Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia as not fit to hold continental matches. This will be hard to see done but we suppose since Kenya is bidding to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, they will be corrected. This we doubt very much!

Number 12 is the show stopper. It requires ‘a letter from member association confirming the existence of the club’s women’s first team and that the team is registered in official competitions played at national, regional or local level recognised by the member association.’

This shall be the hardest nut to crack. Most of the teams in this country had never embraced this forward-looking attitude and gender balance. Perhaps only Mathare United has always had both male and female outfits. The others must now make an indecent rush to comply with this obligation or take advantage of a niche in the compliance.