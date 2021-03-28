This is the best time for CS Amina to ban faltering FKF

It has been a very interesting week for sports in country in general and for the beautiful game of football in specific.

Our national team Harambee Stars is all but out of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Gor Mahia long disappeared from the radar and the government imposed sanctions on sporting events means that our sportsmen and women will be back to the pecuniary embarrassment they faced at the outset of the Covid-19 last year. Tragic.

In the midst of all this, my senior, the master spin master, Roy Gachuhi, did a masterpiece this last Saturday where he appealed to the government to move in and stanch the rot in our football once and for all.

I totally support this move and I am sure I am speaking on behalf of many of my fellow Gor Mahia supporters - and indeed many football fans in the country. Just what is it that stops Sports Cabinet Amina Mohamed from disbanding Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and casting that bunch of blundering officials to the outer darkness?

Worldwide, countries that have been exasperated by shenanigans of football federations have acted in the best interest of their nationals and did the necessary thing of disbanding such rowdy federations.

I remember a time when Rwandese authorities summoned the entire football officialdom to a meeting and on reaching there, they found their well typed out resignation letters and the only thing that remained was for them to attach their signatures.

The nabobs at football world governing body Fifa yelled and pulled their hairs but the Rwandese were hearing none of it. They went ahead to build a world class federation and we are all seeing the fruits of such a move.

Right now, we have suspended sporting activities so even if Fifa was to ban Kenya we would not be missing much, after all we are playing nobody.

This is the best time for Amina to ban FKF, and for a good measure, ban some of the officials from ever leading any sports entity in the country. It will be good riddance, I tell you.

On to the sporting ban and from what I am reading, it seems stakeholders are agreed that the total ban was some sort of an overkill.

As it stands, most sports associations had effected foolproof safety measures in our stadia and other sporting venues and there has not been any particular outbreak reported from a sporting event.

What the government should have done was probably to work with those in charge of sports to enforce even stiffer rules so that incidences of infections are kept at bare minimum.

There is a big number of young people scattered across the country and who depend on sports for their upkeep and support to their loved ones. This group is clearly headed into the doldrums and the attendant problems of poverty, hunger and mental health issues.

Finally, an interesting piece of news I watched at the weekend. Nigeria’s Super Eagles were to play their neighbours Benin and despite all the big talk by African leaders about pan-Africanism, the reality is that there is no direct flights between the two countries.

It would have been comical were it not tragic to see the Super Eagles arriving in Benin in high-speed boats ready to tumble with their neighbours.

Just serves to show how true the tag “Dark Continent” aptly describes us.