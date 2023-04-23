This is double punishment for Leopards, supporters

The hooliganism witnessed at Bukhungu Stadium on April 16 during a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between hosts Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards was uncalled for and must be condemned. Those responsible should be held accountable.

We can’t revert back to hooliganism whereas our branch officials have worked hard to bring back fans in the stadium. AFC Leopards fans’ match attendance beats their other competitors in the league hands down.

At least 10,000 fans are reported to have attended the Bukhungu match, and this is commendable.

I cannot remember the last time I saw Ingwe fans reacting this way. Football authorities must investigate match officials who show biased officiating against certain teams. As long as action is not taken on the rogue referring the federation will not be solving anything.

We have lost matches fairly and accepted the outcome. Not long ago, Ingwe conceded a 4-1 defeat to Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium in a match that was fairly officiated.

Play behind closed doors

But at Bukhungu Stadium, Homeboyz’s goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo made a mistake to hold the ball outside the box. This is not rocket science. However, the match referee did not take any action, leaving fans bewildered.

In a ruling delivered by FKF, Leopards who were fined Sh500,000 and the team will also play their next four home matches behind closed doors.

The federation further ordered Leopards to carter for or refund cash for medical costs incurred by centre referee Michael Obuya who was assaulted by some fans in the aborted match.

FKF recommended that Ingwe head coach Patrick Aussems and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo be investigated for their conduct during the match.

A referee’s job is to ensure that players follow the rules, and they hand out punishment or fouls accordingly.

From the videos available, questions are being raised about the officiating. FKF should have awarded Homeboyz points, but not deducting AFC’s points. If they’ve fined the team, why again deny it a source of revenue? This is double punishment!