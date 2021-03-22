Things Harambee Stars need to fight for Afcon slot

This week and next week will be very important for our national team Harambee Stars.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers enter the final stage, and Kenya will face two more organised teams than them in the continental fixtures.

Harambee Stars play Egypt this Thursday, then followed by another match on Monday next week against Togo. Both these countries have represented Africa in the World Cup at different times, they are well-placed to do better and they have confidence.

Presently, Stars are third in Group “G”. We drew with Egypt , Comoros and Togo in the first leg. Stars lost the return leg away to Comoros in previous group matches.

Stars, who have three points, are yet to win a single match, while Egypt and Comoros are ahead with eight points apiece. Two wins for Stars will give the team nine points and a place in the Afcon finals.

For the past two weeks, Stars have played two friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania.

Kenya won both games, a third match against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars planned for last week was cancelled due to the death of that country’s President John Pombe Magufuli.

Kenya rarely play friendly matches, so for once, something was being done. We suppose these matches bolstered our confidence.

National team coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has already named his provisional squad for the qualifiers. Local-based players went to camp yesterday while the foreign-based ones report today.

All has gone according to plan, but knowing our organisational defects, we must take this opportunity to remind our officials of a few things; they must make sure that all players are tested for Covid-19 and that all the protocols are adhered to; that we shall not repeat the debacle in Comoros which had some of the Football Kenya Federation officials banned by CAF; that all football loving politicians are stopped from meeting the players since the same scenario cost the country some hefty fines from CAF; that players’ allowances and any other emoluments be paid in time to avoid the same old song of sulking and threatening not to play; that all those politicians who would wish to promise anything to the players keep their word.

We can’t afford the luxury of a draw, Kenya needs two wins. We forced Egypt to a draw in Cairo and we can beat them in Nairobi; the same with Togo who are at the bottom with a point.