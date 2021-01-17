Things begin to look up as Bandari gets a new board

A week after Bandari appointed a new technical bench led by Rwandese Cassa Mbungo to take over following the departure of head coach Ken Odhiambo to Sofapaka, the club’s board has been re-constituted in a bid to turn the team’s dwindling fortunes.

Like I have said here before, incentives are an important ingredient for success in any sport worldwide.Bandari have looked demotivated after the departure of their patron and former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku. He had invested a lot of time and money in the club.

It can be recalled that during Manduku’s stint at the port, Bandari twice finished second in the Kenyan Premier League table, the team won the GOtv Shield and also represented Kenya in Caf Confederations Cup, losing at the knockout stage after putting up a brilliant performance.

Samatar returns

Apart from hosting the team for lunch several times and giving players cash awards for performing well, Manduku sponsored Bandari for a pre-season training in Zanzibar and South Africa. Some players got an opportunity to board a plane for the first time. This was a big motivation to work harder.

Manduku accompanied the team to Tanzania during the SportPesa Shield tournament and gave them a cash award when they beat giants Simba in the semi-finals.

Fast forward. Former Bandari chairman Abdullahi Samatar is back in office after being hounded out unceremoniously. This is good news because he has shown the capability of taking care of the team.

Also back is former international Mohammed Nazir “Tostao” who will serve as board member, former Football Kenya Federation Deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro and one of the KPA’s administration managers, Mike Omondi, have also become board members. Head of Corporate Affairs Bernard Osero retained his position as vice chairman.

It is my prayer that the new board members will transform Bandari into a business enterprise and revitalise grassroots football.