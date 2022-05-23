These five players stood out for Bandari

What an incredible season it has turned out to be for Bandari FC.

The team that we love and admire has now taken shape and is becoming the team of our dreams!

First, I would like to thank the management for building the team ,and the sponsors Kenya Ports Authority for their efficiency.

The fans have always been the 12th player in the stadium, and they have never let us down. The travelling fans are growing in number as the team’s profile grows.

As the season nears the end, here are some of the members who have stood out this season.

Johana Mwita

He is this season's top scorer with nine goals. Had he not have been injured, I believe the goals would have been more.

His scoring prowess has ensure that Bandari will finish the Football Kenya Federation Premier League in a respectable position.

Michael Wanyika

When Wanyika joined the team in 2017, he was down the pecking order, but over the years he has risen through the ranks and has started in 26 matches this season.

He has managed nine clean sheets and is ranked among the top goalkeepers in the land. He made three super saves of penalties and is one of the standout players on the team.

Denis Magige

Since joining the senior team, the youngster has stood the test of time and has grown into a dependable midfielder. He is now a regular starter. Magige is one of Bandari’s best assets.

Andrew Juma

Juma is the only player on the team to have made the starting 11 of all the games played this season.

He has been consistent and is dependable at the heart of the defence. He has ensured that Bandari is one of the best teams in defensive statistics.

Atariza Amai

He is one of the solid defenders in the league. He has also made assists and contributed to many goals.