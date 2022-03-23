There’s a lot to smile about from World Indoor Championships

It is quite unfortunate many have chosen to look at what went wrong at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Granted, criticism is always welcome and disappointment is something we as human beings can never avoid.

However, such analysis or postmortem of our athletes' performance should be constructive, with the aim of identifying solutions to get better returns at the next international outing.

As an athletics fan, I choose to look at the positives we can build upon as a country to reverse our fortunes at the World Indoor. Undoubtedly, the biggest one is 17-year-old Noah Kibet who stunned his experienced competitors to clinch silver in the men's 800 metres.

Listening to the World Athletics Under-20 800m bronze medalist speak, you get the picture of a lad who is mature beyond the 17 years he has spent on earth. It is amazing how he has handled his transition to the senior level.

If he continues on the same trajectory, it will be only a matter of time before he is feasting on the table of legends.

Kibet is the kind of athlete AK is keen on assisting with all the resources required to enable him reach the highest heights.

Tokyo Olympian Abel Kipsang also offered us something to smile about with his bronze medal in the men's 1500m final. The way he took on Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten and two-time indoor champion Samuel Tefera was indicative of a man who bleeds black, red, green and white - the colours of our national flag.

With his determination shown in his young career, there's no doubt he's due a gold medal sooner rather than later.

Even a silver medal at his next assignment would be progress considering he finished fourth in Tokyo- during which he set an Olympic record in the semis.

Special mention to the rest of Team Kenya, including Daniel Simiu, Ferdinand Omanyala, Jacob Krop, Edinah Jebitok, Beatrice Chebet, Eglay Nalyanya and Naomi Korir. You did great - it was just not your day.

At AK, we are conducting a surgical analysis of our performance to identify areas of improvement in readiness for upcoming competitions.

We have the Senior African Championship, the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Kip Keino Classic, and World Under 20. It would be counterproductive if we spent a lot of time crying over spilt milk rather than fix our eyes ahead.