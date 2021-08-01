The tragedy that is Nick Mwendwa to Kenyan football

If you live long enough in life you will see triumphs and tragedies. I was alive when Barack Obama became the first ever black man to be the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America. A triumph.

Then I was alive also to see one Nick Mwendwa become the President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF). A tragedy.

Kenyan football has had great leaders. In that pantheon we have people like Marshall Mulwa, who in my estimation stands tall as the best coach our national team Harambee Stars has ever had. We had Kenneth Matiba. Clement Gachanja. Joab Omino. Alfred Wekesa Sambu who was known as Abiola for the good things he did for that funny team called AFC Leopards. And many more.

Then along came Mwendwa. The biggest tragedy that ever happened to Kenyan football. How did we ever sink this low to have a charlatan like this to head our football?

This past Saturday I was in northern Ghana at a place called Nania. It is the birthplace of one of the world’s finest footballers ever, Abedi Pele. The man is a legend in that place. Because of the things he achieved both on and off the pitch.

It has been eight months since the man took over the running of the Premier League. It has been a descent into hell for our football. How do you explain the fact that the man has refused to remit money to clubs?

I remember reading somewhere that the man is blaming sponsors for not remitting the money, yada yada. Nonsense!

When one Sam Nyamweya outlived his usefulness at FKF I was one of the people who called him out. I supported Nick because I believe in supporting young people taking leadership. By supporting Nick I earned an Everest of enemies.

But then as the late guru Philip Ochieng would have posed, can Nick stand on a moral Mount Ararat and say that he has achieved? Name one thing Nick. Just one thing.

Now I am told that you are threatening the two biggest clubs in Kenyan football, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, with dire consequences after they failed to honour the Mashemeji Derby. Silliness on stilts.

Listen here young man Nick and listen well. We know your loyalty lies with that team you own called Kariobangi Sharks. Big mistake. When you are the head of the national football body common sense dictates that you severe ties with your team.

You were actually recorded coaching Sharks players against Gor Mahia during the FKF Cup, thank God your coaching skills failed tremendously - we hammered you.

Clement Gachanja was the boss at GEMA Football club which was later renamed Benham FC. But when it came to the national stage he performed.

It is for this reason I am standing with the Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards leaders Ambrose Rachier and Dan Shikanda (this one is Gor Mahia whom we sent to Ingwe on loan to be chairman). Come back to your senses Nick and get the ball rolling.

Nick, we are tired of your shenanigans. Please pack and go. Gor Mahia is bigger than you - remember that.