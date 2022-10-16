The reasons I love Gor Mahia

Aah! What a time to be a Gor Mahia supporter! Somehow, Gor manages to make it to the national news.

Let me admit, some for good reasons. Some not so good. And some outright outrageous.

Reminds me of the famous song by the British reggae group UB040 called “Reasons Why I love You”. Reasons why I love Gor are many.

Let’s start with the kind of play. Far and away and on a good day we as Gor Mahia supporters aka the “Green Army” we believe that no team can beat K’Ogalo. Not a team in the world.

Well, you can have your opinion on this but as a wiseman once said said, opinion is like a piece of undergarment, any person can have one. Not that it will break any bone in us as Gor Mahia fans.

Take the recent admission by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Dickens Otieno Rachier (ADOR) that he is a member of the “Brotherhood”, also known as the Freemasons. Immediately the interview appeared on NTV the world went agog.

As the bombshell by Rachier hit the highest levels on the Richter scale, there was a small piece of news tucked inside the pages of the Sunday Nation newspaper. The story said that an unnamed Gor Mahia player was at a crossroads.

According to the piece, the player was concerned that being a born again believer, the fact that the chairman of the club being a Freemason went against his faith.

The story went on to add that members of the player’s church had urged him to quit the club.

In my considered opinion I want to believe that the church members are wrong.

As I said in this column last week, Rachier is in the “Brotherhood” as an individual and not as a representative of our beloved club.

It is only that Rachier has gone public and from what he said at the interview, their membership include captains of industry.

So chances are high that some of the church members asking the player to quit playing for Gor are themselves employed by Freemasons.

Let the young man play for Gor and develop his talent and put bread on the table.

It was on social media that the debate took an interesting turn. There are those who claimed that the misfortunes that have befallen the club in terms of fans dying could be attributed to Rachier — and allegedly Gor’s — attachment to Freemasons.

I don’t think so, living and dying were determined by the Almighty. In fact, Hebrews 9:27 says: “And just as each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgment…” According to that piece of scripture, Gor Mahia fans will continue being born, live and die. And Rachier has nothing to do with it.

Then I came across this post on Facebook : “Freemasonry or not, Rachier is the reason the stadium is empty.

Membership is less than 400. Fans are fed up because he treats the club like personal property and uses his lawyer skills to defend cartels operating in the club. So fans have stopped bothering to go to stadium.

“Time for change. Fans should ask the patron to find a group of competent professionals with corporate experience to take over and transform this club.

Eliminate cartels. Enforce transparency. Create a new progressive constitution.

This club is run transparently and professionally it will go places.”

Finally, veteran scribe Nicholas Rayola penned this email to me after the article on Rachier and Freemasonry appeared:” I have been following your article on the above and must say I just don't enjoy but also appreciate your clear presentation.

As an old sports writer, I want to inform you that Rachier is not the first Gor chairman associated with Freemasonry.

The late Joab Omino also Kenya Football Federation chairman 1987/1988 confessed of being a member of the group.

I remember covering him for the Daily Nation against the wish of my senior, the late Ochieng Anjela, who insisted that I be fired for embarrassing Omino. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”