The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has also found expression in sports

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine which has so far claimed the lives of 122 Palestinians and nine Israelis is part of a long-running war that has its roots in both the foundation and expansion of the Jewish state, and the fight by Palestinians to reclaim occupied territory.

We live in an inexplicably strange world. Sports which is often used to break down barriers and to cultivate friendships, has often times been used as an avenue for settling grudges.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has demonstrated that sometimes war finds expression in sports.

Although I am not a historian or an authority on international relations, research on the background of the war from multiple sources reads something like this: Britain took control of the area known as Palestine after the defeat of Ottoman Empire in World War I. The land was inhabited by a Jewish minority and Arab majority, and tensions between the two groups made the international community task Britain with establishing a “national home” in Palestine for Jewish people.

To Jews, it was their ancestral home, but Palestinian Arabs also claimed the land and opposed the move. Between the 1920s and 40s, the number of Jews arriving from the diaspora grew, with many fleeing persecution in Europe and seeking a homeland after the Holocaust of World War II.

In 1947, the United Unions voted for Palestine to be split into separate Jewish and Arab states, with Jerusalem becoming an international city.

Jewish leaders accepted the plan. Arabs rejected it.

In 1948, unable to solve the problem, British rulers left and on May 14, 1948, Jewish leaders declared the creation of the state of Israel.

Many Palestinians objected and war followed. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced out of their homes in what they call Al Nakba, or the “Catastrophe”.

Since May 14, 1948 when David Ben-Gurion, the preeminent head of the Jewish community, proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel, the region has seen intermittent conflict.

And the war has found expression in sports, with the actors targeting the Olympic Games which is the world’s biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event.

On September 5, 1972, eight Palestinian terrorists from the militant group “Black September” entered the Olympics Village during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and killed two members of the Israeli team - a weightlifter and a wrestling coach.

The terrorists took away nine hostages. During the rescue mission, all nine Israeli hostages were killed alongside five of the terrorists and one policeman.

The key demand from “Black September”, the Palestinian militant organisation established in 1970, was the release of prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

According to the website Olympics.com, the Games were suspended for 34 hours, and a Mass was held inside the Olympic Stadium to commemorate the victims.

But the better part is what followed. The International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage from USA was determined to show strength in the face of the attack. At his insistence, the 1972 Olympic Games continued in total defiance of the terrorists.

Brundage famously said, “The Games must go on!”

Other than heavy loss to the Israeli Olympics team, the terrorists also rained on West Germany’s parade.

Under the Nazi regime, Germany had hosted the 1936 Olympic Games with echoes of anti-semitism in the background.

Come In 1972, West Germany was out to use the Olympics to erase the stain of the 1936 Games, only to be hit with a terrorist attack.

But the Munich Games turned out to be the largest yet, and records were set in all categories, with 195 events and 7,134 athletes from 121 National Olympic Committees participating.

Today, the conflict between armed groups from Israel and Palestine continues as both parties to the war ignore calls for restraint. I hope that sports can play a role in creating peace.

