The new season is here, I hope Gor Mahia have quality players

Last week my topic was on the new government and what we need to have for sports.

I stated that for our sports and especially football to grow, we need a government that is committed to building the game from where we are now.

There are those who appreciated my opinion but there are also those who assumed I was basically congratulating the president- elect as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission boss Wafula Chebukati..that was not my position.

To those who misconstrued my opinion, my position remains that whichever government takes over (especially now that we have an election petition) must take sports and football seriously. My vote on August 9 was for sports development and that remains so.

Moving on, today I want to focus on our club, Gor Mahia.

I have seen AFC Leopards, our wanna be perennial rivals have been busy ensuring their players sign new contracts. Almost all their players have extended their contracts with the club.

I have heard very little information coming from Gor Mahia. I know most of our players have their contracts running out but seems no info is coming from the K’Ogalo corner, which leaves me wondering what could be happening at our club.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are serving a transfer ban from world football governing body (Fifa) meaning we cannot sign players from other clubs. As a result, we can either ensure we retain the players we have had over the last season and/or in the event we need new players we can only pick from the youth team.

Personally, I think this ban should be a moment to rethink how we have managed our youth team. We have talent in our youth team and we have picked some good players from there before, but it is now important that we invest more on the team.

Given that we have been banned from signing new players because of our failure to meet contractual agreements with some players, especially foreign players who we signed previously, I think we should concentrate on our youth team, empower it so that it can be a feeder to our senior team.