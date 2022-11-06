The more things change, the more they remain the same

We finally sold our souls to the devil! Faust must take the place of Mephistopheles, an unhappy place to be indeed. The disgusting analogy of the dog eating its vomit does not suffice to explain the sad but practical decision made. We must assume too that any dog that swallows its vomit must at times feel it is enough!

It is official that the new Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba met with chairmen of all Kenya Premier League clubs. He sat with the suspended committee of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and he also listened to the other ‘stakeholders’ and, in the end, he had a decision to make.

The suspended office holders have been reinstated with the exception of the embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa who is facing corruption cases in court.

The rest of that office came back to Kandanda House waxing lyrical and talking philosophically. They lauded the ministerial move while smiling wider than crocodiles… they are now hotter than an iron box!

President Mwendwa shall keep off until his court cases are thrown out. Well, it is the season of corruption pardons and we expect some officer from the relevant authorities shall soon say they were coerced into prosecuting Mwendwa. He shall soon be free and take back the top seat at Kandanda house.

World football governing body, Fifa, reacted immediately to the letter written to them by FKF. The ban on Kenya will be lifted and now we know exactly who had ordered Fifa to ban the whole country.

We know the type of people we are dealing with and we do not expect any changes for the good.

We just have to accept that we moved foolishly against these unspeakable characters. It is from such huge mistakes that we learn and the lessons are as follows:

In the future, we shall deal with suspected corrupt football officials just as criminals-common criminals.

They should be taken to court and judged without any reference to football or football officials.

Fifa only nods to government interference by poor third world countries. Powerful countries can even raid Fifa itself and arrest the officials and nothing happens to them. They can ban Fifa itself. That even if our chief eats with impunity, we must always remember that they have a very useful vote for Fifa President Gianni Infantino!

It is well with our souls. We laud the immediate resumption of the league; we are happy that Harambee Stars and Starlets will soon resume international duties. What we are not sure of is just if the promotion and demotion of teams from the Premier league is accepted by Fifa… these small details matter.

We are also not sure if the shrill president shall cease to chirp about his great win.