The long holidays are here, get your child involved in sports

Folks, we need to talk about youth sports as an alternative, because we’ve near wrecked the education system. Speaking of education, schools are closed for two months. A pretty long time for a child to stay indoors, so why not give sports a chance?

Have you noticed that despite the government’s efforts to reduce competition in our education system, there still exists an almost obsessive clamour for academic excellence? The adults involved — parents and teachers, share the blame for perpetuating a warped system that often results in harm being done in the quest for success.

Let’s start with the parents. And for the record, I belong in that group. Most of us told ourselves we wouldn’t be those kind of parents. The ones to whom every exam is a contest. Those that sometimes do their children’s homework. Parents who go over their children’s end term report as if they can force the child to finish in top position. The kind to who a 99 per cent score in English only means the child didn’t get 100 per cent.

Then the teachers, who are so keen on achieving glittering mean scores that they end up engaging in fraud and corruption (stealing exams for their learners). But even before exam time, some teachers are known to reduce the time learners spend in outdoor activities like sports and P.E, and advise them to instead study for exams. You may say you aren’t guilty of such extreme behavior, but it is hard for even the most open-minded individual to remain unaffected by an environment in which academic excellence is idolised.

Which is why long holidays like these are a blessing. Your child might be very talented in tennis or football or basketball, but if they don’t spend enough time learning how to return serves or take free kicks or shoot hoops, they may never be the kind of tennis player, footballer or basketballer they are destined to be. In fact, if their academic reports are not impressive despite working hard in school, they may end up believing there are complete failures.

Thankfully, more and more sports academies are opening up across our neighbourhoods. To be clear, sports are great. Physical activity offers many important benefits, including promoting fitness and qualities of leadership, teamwork and perseverance. Some children discover some previously under-appreciated aspects of themselves through participation in sports. Plus, they’re fun.

We often tell their children to concentrate on their studies for a better future. We don’t give that much importance to sports. However, it is also essential to make the young ones participate in sports activities for their wholesome development.