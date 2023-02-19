The hostility at Bandari, Wazito game uncalled for

Wazito FC and Bandari FC at the weekend played to a 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match.

Football is supposed to be a unifying sport, a source of entertainment and an overall enjoyable experience for fans and players.

However, what transpired at Muhoroni Stadium, where the match was held, left a sour taste in the mouth.

The environment was hostile. Wazito’s management and the club’s security officials is unfriendly to visiting teams and journalists.

It's disappointing that hooliganism still exists in Kenyan football at a time when the sport has evolved and grown significantly in the country.

The tactics employed at Muhoroni Stadium are certainly from a bygone era, and it's a shame that such behaviour continues to taint the game.

The dockers are not rowdy people. We are friendly and welcoming to all visitors. There have been numerous claims of Muhoroni being a hostile venue for visiting teams. Our game on Saturday proved that.

Journalists harassed

Some journalists are reported to have been bullied and harassed, yet they were simply doing their work. Journalists need a safe environment to perform their duties well.

Some top managers are reported to have used vulgar language, and even more worrying, threatened referees during the game.

Security officers even went as far as storming the referee's changing room and threatened to have them banned.

Football has the power to unite people and bring communities together.

The offensive actions of a few club officials threaten to derail the progress that the sport has made in the country.

It's high time that such individuals are held accountable for their actions, and the relevant authorities take decisive action against them.