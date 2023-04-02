The fate of Kenyan youth, I’m afraid, seems like a lost cause

Two events in the same month in the same region served to illustrate how football management can be so inspiring and depressing at the same time depending on whose hands are on the deck to steer the ship.

In mid March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) garlanded Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his outstanding contribution to the beautiful game. In a glittering event also attended by Fifa head Gianni Infantino, Kagame was hailed as a leader whose focus on developing football to benefit his country’s players and youngsters was outstanding. Also being feted at the same event was King Hassan of Morocco whose country had a fairy tale run at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

At the tail end of the month, embattled Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa was being set free by a Kiambu court on charges of misuse of monies meant to develop football in Kenya.

In rewarding Kagame, CAF was simply living to the Kiswahili saying “chanda chema huvishwa pete” (the good finger is rewarded with a ring) and those of us who have followed the Rwandan leader’s interest in sports in general, and football in particular, will agree that the man deserves the accolades.

In the words of Infantino: “We are here to celebrate outstanding leaders and their work for football. Young children playing football need leaders who are strong to inspire and invest in football like President Kagame and King Mohammed IV who have transformed football in different ways in Africa.”

Last year, Fifa was full of praises for Morocco for the way the North African nation had put into good use the funds it received from the football body to develop sports.

It is imperative to note that nearly all member countries receive nearly the same amounts from Fifa. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the only thing the benefiting countries have in common.

Whereas Morocco put up impressive football infrastructure and invested in developing women football, nobody in the entire population of 30 million Kenyans can show for sure where such funds from Geneva to Kenya have been taken.

It is imperative to note that an audit of the book of accounts at Kandanda House revealed a sequence of Chinese accounting taking place and funds disappearing into thin air. By the time I am writing this piece, I am yet to hear any news of the monies being found. So it means the money is gone with the wind.

Then there is that small matter of Outside Broadcasting (OB) van that disappeared into thin air, the same way Nairobi thugs “disappear” people’s phone and wallets never to be seen again. I wonder where the van is.

With the court acquittal, it means Mwendwa will be back on the driving seat of all matters football in the country.

As to those holding their breath that our football will turn a corner and see us being recognised by the who is who in the world of football, my wisdom tells me to tell you to stop it. You might just die from lack of oxygen into your lungs.

In his verdict acquitting Mwendwa, Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Wilson Rading charged the FKF boss: “Football which is a beautiful game suffers when there is push and pull of this kind. What is the fate of the thousands of youth who wake up in the morning to go to the fields to play football? Will they rise to the level of Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe and is theirs a lost cause?”