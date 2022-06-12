The extent of rot in local sports leadership is worrying

Man, including the Kenyan one, has been called the reasoning animal, but he could with greater truthfulness be called the creature of suggestion.

He is reasonable, but he is to a greater extent suggestible. If you have lived in this county and followed up on sports management, you might be deluded to think you have seen it all.

You may even tell us of the depth of the mire and sludge that has been committed; the insane greed that poisons even the talent still in diapers… then bam! Something happens that shocks you out of your stupor and you realise you are just a toddler to these issues!

Something eerie has been cooking in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) for the past weeks, boiling just below the radar.

It started popping up to the surface and raising eyebrows with the spell of walkovers handed by teams that just did not honour their matches. On June 5, FC Talanta opted to give Kakamega Homeboyz a walkover in the FKF PL game.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Ruaraka Grounds, but Talanta failed to appear because they were unable to honour the fixture. On this score Homeboyz were awarded three points and two goals.

Yesterday, Kariobangi Sharks failed to travel to Mumias for their fixture with Homeboyz. The circle of three points and two goals was repeated again.

This of course is near death to the western lads as they wished to win the two fixtures with more than two goals each in order to win their maiden title. It was not to be as Tusker beat Posta Rangers 2-0 to retain their title.

Who is fooling who in this infantile plan? Homeboyz can claim that Sharks denied them the chance to win the title on the field of play.

If Tusker had drawn or lost, Tusker can claim they played for their points, but were denied the title by Sharks which gifted three boardroom points to Homeboyz!

This scenario is very unfair and unsporting! By failing to honour their final match, did Sharks influence the ranking, course and final result of the 2021-22 FKF PL season and violate Article 18.1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code?

Did they have a valid reason for forfeiting the match? What does this tell us, especially bearing in mind the fact that this team is owned by none other than the former FKF supremo Nick Mwendwa? Should a league only be won on the field of play?

Should a league be won or lost on boardroom points? Should the decision of a non-contending club determine who wins the title?