Thanks to FIA Rally Star programme, Kenyan talent will flourish

Irrespective of the outcome of the WRC Greece, that will be held between September 8 and 11, this year marks a quantum leap for Kenyan rally drivers on the world scene.

This scenario is expected to be replicated in years to come as products of the FIA Rally Star programme continue to thrive.

McRae Kimathi, a rookie at the beginning of the year, has gradually mastered his groove in the high-profile FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) Junior Category.

He is confident of completing the season with a career-best sixth overall after racing on snow, asphalt, gravel, and tarmac in central Europe, the Baltic states and Africa.

Kimathi also appears in the listing twice at the WRC Junior Category, his official classification where he has been fighting with his age group in the FIA Rally Star programme.

He lies sixth overall with 38 points after missing valuable points in the WRC Safari Rally Kenya and crashing out in WRC Croatia.

Kimathi is also lying fifth in the FIA Rally 3 category with a good showing in Greece a sure bet of him scoring a back-to-back grand slam of sorts assisted by his regular co-driver Mwangi Kioni in the M-Sport Ford Rally 3 manufactured in Poland and serviced by factory team mechanics.

He is the reigning Africa junior champion.

He will be looking for a finish to safeguard his position or attempt to close the gap of eight points for fifth from Briton William Creighton who has 38 points.

Runaway leader Sami Pajari of Finland has 87 points.

Kimathi also appears in the FIA Rally 3 category in fifth position with 57 points, and again Pajari headlines the list.

Maxine Wahome is eighth following her full 25 points score in the Safari, followed by Jeremiah Wahome in ninth (18pts).

Unfortunately, their colleague Hamza Anwar is missing out following his retirement in the Safari.

Kimathi is the shining star in the top flight racing Kenyan team class of 2022 when locals crossed the Rubicon of automotive racing in Africa after many decades.

Besides Kimathi, four other Kenyans appear in the Federation Internationale de I’ Automobile (FIA) high-profile World Rally Championship (WRC) role of honour.

Traditionally, Kenyans held their own in the Safari where many drivers over the years appeared in the WRC roll of honour with their exemplary performance.

Onkar Rai, Karan Patel and Carl Tundo surprised everybody after they occupied the seventh to ninth positions in the 2021 Safari, a rare achievement bearing in mind that no Kenyan finished in the 2002 WRC Safari, a rarity since the inception of the Safari 50 years earlier.

This year was exceptionally good too. Besides the above juniors, Amaanraj Rai in a VW Polo R2 is placed 19th overall (16pts) in the Rally 2 category led by seasoned Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen in a Skoda Fabia R5 with 100 points with Aakif Virani in 23rd spot (16pts).

The two are ahead of the top two drivers challenging for the Africa title this year, Roy Gomes of Zambia (102pts) and Kenyan Karan Patel (75pts).

The duo are the runaway leaders in the continental challenge with two more events, Rwanda and Zambia remaining.

Rai is placed an impressive 11th overall in the WRC2 Junior category led by Briton Chris Ingram.

The Uganda-based young Kenyan is assured of maximum points after finishing second behind the all-US crew of Sean Johnston and Andrew Kihurani with Varani taking fourth place also in a Skoda in the Safari.

Amaanraj has rallying DNA in his blood as the son of two-time national champion Sarbi Rai, he of the Rai family rallying heritage.

With these assignments ahead, there are some chances of Karan Patel being invited to the FIA annual gala to rub shoulders with the best this December should he win the continental title.

Even better, one of the young Kenyans, Wahome or Hamza Anwar could win the junior continental award, and get an automatic position to challenge in the FIA Rally Star programme selected events in the WRC, just like McRae, who will move to the senior category next year.