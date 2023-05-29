Thanks coach Aussems for staying true to Leopards

The English Premier League ended yesterday. As usual, most Kenyan football fans know about the breathtaking final that was the climax of the league when all teams played their last fixture at the same time.

They know all that was at stake and what teams get relegated, get promoted, proceed to play in the Uefa Champions League and the Fifa Europa League.

We blame none of them for it. That knowledge is good and entertains all of us. We only ask for the simplest thing; that they also know about our own Kenyan Premier League.

That they realise it is also reaching its climax soon and it is getting very interesting indeed. Their knowledge of what is going on locally will help voices like ours, that cry in the wilderness, to be even more audible until the powers that be see the logic of better management.

Our domestic league has a few matches remaining and the real protagonists are at each other’s throat.

At the time of filing this short peroration, we do not know which team between defending champions Tusker FC and Gor Mahia FC shall be ultimately crowned champions. This is good stuff.

It is the same thing we are seeing in the foreign leagues. We do not know all the teams that will play in the continental championships; and the ones dropping into relegation are understandably feeling the heat. It is the same scenario locally!

The reason why we have to take time to appeal to Kenyans on this issue simply comes about because the dons at the helm seem not to know just what to do!

The moment we change our attitude and focus on our football—and we say this with a lot of confidence— nobody would sit comfortable in the management of football in this country.

The FKF depends on Fifa rules to stay at the helm and gain their daily bread! Nothing more. The Ministry of Sports is “still basking in the glory of bringing Kenya out of the Fifa ban”. But as things stand, there is nothing to hope for.

When we heard that some former internationals like Sammy Owino “Kempes” are back to the roost, like homing pigeons, to help develop talent we were very elated!