Thank you Mr President for making athletes smile

All eyes were set on State House Nairobi on Tuesday morning as President William Ruto hosted a special breakfast in honour of double world record holder Faith Kipyegon after her recent exceptional and heroic feat.

Also in attendance were Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa, the 2017 world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui, the women’s 3000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and the 2012 Olympics 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum.

The President used the occasion to outline his government's vision for Kenyan sports.

A key highlight was his announcement of plans to provide sports-persons with diplomatic passports to ease their travel for international competitions.

As the athletics fraternity, this is something worthy of a celebration considering what it portends for our industry.

With diplomatic passports, athletes will be able to focus on their training ahead of international assignments without the headache of securing travel documents, which has been a laborious exercise for many of them.

Another highlight of his speech was the revision of the reward schemes for sports-persons who do the country proud on the international front.

We can never repay our heroes enough for how much they brand Kenya but for sure, we can give them a token of appreciation that gives them more morale to win more medals.

No better than to exhibit this paradigm shift than award Kipyegon with a house worth Sh6 million and another Sh5 million for breaking the two world records.

Her tears of joy as she received her rewards represent the desires of millions of other sports-persons in the country who have long yearned to see their art and craft bear sweet fruits.

May many more reach the heights Kipyegon has reached and experience the financial windfall that have come her way.

Also important to pick out from the President's speech is the revamp of the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund by making it exclusively for sports, arts, and creative activities. No longer will the funds be used in other sectors, such as health, as has been the case.

What this means is more money in the sports sector, which is a big boost to implementing the vision we have for athletics and the industry at large.

Therefore, we have every reason to smile as the sports industry as we sail into the future.

Our prayer as stakeholders is that these plans outlined by the President will materialise into reality and take Kenyan sports to another level. We will be here no matter what.